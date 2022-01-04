How long have Edge and Beth Phoenix been married?

Edge and Beth Phoenix have been one of WWE's power couples. They will have their first match together as a tag team at the Royal Rumble - over eleven years after they began dating. But how long have they been married?

Edge and Beth Phoenix have two daughters together, Lyric Rose Copeland and Ruby Ever Copeland - both of whom were born before the couple officially tied the knot. While Lyric was born in 2013, Ruby was born in late May 2016.

On Edge's 43rd birthday on October 30th, 2016, the couple officially tied the knot and became husband and wife. It was Edge's third marriage and Beth Phoenix's second. The couple has been married for over five years now.

Their relationship began in 2010, not long after Phoenix finalized her divorce from former WWE star Joey Knight. Edge thanked Beth Phoenix in his Hall of Fame speech in 2011, and six years later, Beth Phoenix joined him to make them the first couple to share a Hall of Fame status.

Edge and Beth Phoenix's careers have changed drastically since their marriage

Since their marriage, things have changed drastically for the couple. After prematurely retiring in 2011, Edge made his iconic return on the 2020 Royal Rumble.

Since his return, Edge has been a massive success story. He put on high-level matches, won the Royal Rumble again, and performed at his second WrestleMania main event.

Beth Phoenix has dipped her toes in multiple areas. She returned to the ring in 2019 for a match on RAW and one at WrestleMania 35. Between then and now, she enjoyed a two-and-a-half-year stint as a commentator on NXT before announcing her departure in late 2021.

She will return to the ring for the first time in nearly two years as she teams up with her husband Edge to take on The Miz and Maryse in a Mixed Tag Team Match at the 2022 Royal Rumble.

