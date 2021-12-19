“I had bigger plans”- Bret Hart reveals major plan he had in mind before pro wrestling

In a recent interview with the Calgary Sun, Bret Hart revealed that he had different goals and plans before getting involved in the professional wrestling business.

Bret Hart claimed that he had always wanted to direct movies before getting into pro wrestling, however, The Hitman never saw himself working as an actor.

“I never saw myself as an actor. I always wanted to be a movie director, I had bigger plans,” said Hart. (H/T- Wrestling Inc)

Hart talked about his experience in directing and said that as a wrestler he used to make 15-20 minute movies every night.

The Excellence of Execution then went on to talk about his experience in the world of directing, stating that he had worked as a stunt coordinator, director, and producer of an epic wrestling match. For Hart, his love of movie-making evolved into a career as a pro wrestler.

“In a lot of ways, I ended up being a guy making little 15 to 20 minute movies each night as a wrestler. I was a stunt coordinator, director, and producer of an epic wrestling match. Wrestling turned into that career I never had as a movie maker. I got to tell these great stories as a wrestler,” said Hart. (H/T- Wrestling Inc)

Bret Hart was recently inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart was recently inducted into the Canada Walk of Fame.

Hart mentioned that it was quite overwhelming for him to be honored by fellow great Canadians, who have equally thrived in their respective fields.

“It will always mean a lot when you’re celebrated and honored amongst your peers and fellow wrestlers. The WWE Hall of Fame always meant a lot to me. This is even higher to me in a sense. You’re being lumped in with Canadians – great Canadians and the contributions they’ve made in their fields. It means a lot to me to be honored by Canadians across the country for my wrestling career,” said Hart. (H/T- Wrestling Inc)

As seen in the aforementioned statement, Hart did claim that being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame was always a great deal to him but the Canadian Walk of Fame meant a lot more.

Also Read Article Continues below

Where do you rank Bret Hart in terms of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer thinks Austin Theory needs to defeat Goldberg. More details right here.

Edited by Ryan K Boman