"Life is long and unpredictable" - Stephanie McMahon answers whether Vince McMahon will retire from his role as WWE Chairman

Stephanie McMahon recently opened up about her father, Vince McMahon's future in WWE.

Days before WrestleMania 38, the Chief Brand Officer of WWE talked about her career, personal life, and the family business of pro wrestling. She also discussed the big shoes she will be filling and the pressure of being a McMahon.

In an interview with D Magazine, Stephanie stated that her father would not be stepping down from the position of WWE Chairman just yet.

"I think you hit the nail on the head. He has said, I think, publicly that he will ‘die in the chair.’ We’ll see. Who knows? Life is long and unpredictable, but somehow, I don’t see him retiring any time soon."

Stephanie has not made any significant storyline appearances since her feud with Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle during WrestleMania 34.

Stephanie McMahon on Vince McMahon returning for in-ring competition

Vince McMahon, despite his age, has never stepped down from a challenge. The chairman has faced multiple legends in the past, most notably of them being Stone Cold Steve Austin.

In the same interview, Stephanie McMahon expressed her thoughts on Vince McMahon returning for a possible in-ring competition at the age of 76.

"So I’m neither confirming nor denying anything, but in the hypothetical, if I were to see my father get into the ring, I would say probably the same thing I would as an employee working for the company: I feel bad for whoever he’s in there with! Vince McMahon doesn’t lose! Vince McMahon will pull every trick out of the book, and he’ll create some new ones along the way! I am not worried about Vince McMahon at all. I worry about everyone else in there with him."

Vince McMahon may not have been in the ring for years, but he, alongside Stephanie, Triple H, and other WWE executives, plays an integral part in the promotion's weekly programming.

