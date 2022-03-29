Updated WrestleMania 38 match card after WWE RAW - Night 1 main event confirmed, Seth Rollins added

We are days away from WrestleMania 38, which has been hyped by WWE as 'stupendous.' This week has already seen a couple of additions to the card and a confirmation of what will headline night one (Saturday) of The Show of Shows.

The event will take place on April 2nd and 3rd at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Fourteen matches have been announced, including three in the past 24 hours.

Kevin Owens inherently confirmed during his promo on RAW that the KO Show with Stone Cold Steve Austin will main event night one of WrestleMania 38. This is in addition to the seven matches announced for Saturday, including one involving Seth Rollins.

Vince McMahon will personally choose The Visionary's opponent at the event. Meanwhile, Bobby Lashley returned to challenge Omos, and their match is set for Sunday. A tag team match between members of The New Day and Sheamus & Ridge Holland was also recently confirmed.

Here is the updated card for WrestleMania 38, as of writing:

NIGHT ONE:

KO Show with Kevin Owens and Steve Austin Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey - SmackDown Women's Championship Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair - RAW Women's Championship Seth Rollins vs. TBA by Vince McMahon Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz and Logan Paul Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin (w/Madcap Moss) The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs - SmackDown Tag Team Championship Kofi Kingston and King Woods vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland (w/Butch)

NIGHT TWO:

Brock Lesnar (WWE Champion) vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Champion) - Winner Take All Unification Match Edge vs. AJ Styles Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville - Anything Goes Match RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy - RAW Tag Team Championship Carmella and Queen Zelina (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs. Natalya and Shayna Baszler - WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory Omos vs. Bobby Lashley

Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes is reportedly set for WWE WrestleMania 38

Vince McMahon personally called Seth Rollins to his office to tell him about his role at WrestleMania 38. The opponent he will choose for The Visionary is reportedly set to be Cody Rhodes, whose WWE return is pretty much guaranteed.

Reports stated that he would make a surprise return at The Show of Shows to face Rollins much like the Hardy Boyz did in 2017. The American Nightmare is also scheduled to appear on next week's episode of RAW.

