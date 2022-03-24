Spoiler regarding WWE's plan for Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 38 - Reports

There have been numerous rumors regarding Cody Rhodes' expected return to WWE. He was previously reported to be facing Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38. However, it is unlikely that the former AEW TNT Champion will return to RAW or SmackDown before WrestleMania.

A new report stated that Rhodes is locked in for the April 4th episode of RAW, which will follow WrestleMania. His return is allegedly being closely guarded by WWE, and he will be flown in privately for WrestleMania.

However, as per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Cody Rhodes will be making a surprise return at The Show of Shows. The current plan is to do something similar to The Hardy Boyz's surprise comeback at WrestleMania 33.

''Every impression I have is that he’s doing the Hardys thing where you show up on the day of the show,” Meltzer said. [H/T: CSS]

Former WWE star accidentally spoils Cody Rhodes' WWE return

Amid all the rumors and news, AEW star Chris Jericho accidentally spoiled Rhodes' signing with WWE during an episode of his podcast:

''You’re gonna discover how I’ve been able to be Chris Jericho no matter what company I work for or where I wrestle. You’ll hear how Danhausen gets to keep his name and gimmick from promotion to promotion. How Cody got to reclaim Rhodes from WWE even though he’s back in WWE,” said Jericho.

Cody Rhodes' previously reported opponent Rollins has no match announced for WrestleMania this year. The Architect has been trying to get himself inserted into a spot at the grandest stage of them all but to no avail.

Rollins claimed there would be no RAW next week if he didn't get what he wanted. This has led to speculation that Rhodes may be returning next week on RAW. However, there is no confirmation of such a plan.

