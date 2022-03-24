Former AEW World Champion accidentally confirms Cody Rhodes' WWE signing

Cody Rhodes signing with WWE seems to be all but guaranteed now. After a lot of speculation that the two parties had come to a halt during the negotiation stage, PWInsider first confirmed the rumor of his signing. While nothing is official yet, a former AEW World Champion may have accidentally spoiled the return of Rhodes to WWE.

Cody Rhodes is all set to return to WWE after six years away from the company. During that time, he established himself as a top talent in the independent wrestling scene. Jumping through various promotions across the globe, he would make AEW his home for three years before his contract expired and he opted not to renew it.

On the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho, former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho seemingly unintentionally confirmed that Cody Rhodes will return to WWE soon:

“I’m pulling back the curtain a little bit on the wrestling business,” Jericho said on Talk Is Jericho. “You’re gonna discover how I’ve been able to be Chris Jericho no matter what company I work for or where I wrestle. You’ll hear how Danhausen gets to keep his name and gimmick from promotion to promotion. How Cody got to reclaim Rhodes from WWE even though he’s back in WWE” [H/T Wrestlingnews.co]

It should be noted that this isn't exactly breaking news, but it's huge that his former co-worker has seemed to confirm his status.

Cody Rhodes is expected to return at WrestleMania Sunday

The former Intercontinental Champion is expected to make his return by WrestleMania Sunday to face Seth Rollins. While the storyline of Rollins has made many believe that Rhodes will appear on RAW, it seems unlikely at this stage.

The American Nightmare's surprise return will be viewed as a WrestleMania moment, and it should be interesting to see how things play out on the second day of the event.

As of now, Rollins has lost three different opportunities to head into The Show of Shows - first as the tag team champions, while his second failed attempt was to host 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin. This past week saw his third and seemingly final attempt as he tried to replace AJ Styles in his match against Edge at WrestleMania.

