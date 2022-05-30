6 men WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson has been romantically linked with in real life

WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson has reportedly dated a few men, including multiple wrestlers, in real life.

After a short stint in WCW, Wilson joined Vince McMahon's company in mid-2001. She spent nearly seven years in WWE before getting released from her contract in May 2008.

Wilson then retired from professional wrestling. Since then, she has made a few sporadic appearances and competed in a few bouts, including two Women's Royal Rumble matches.

During her time in Vince McMahon's company, Wilson reportedly dated some of her colleagues. She was also romantically linked to others. She later dated men outside the wrestling business as well, including her current husband.

Here are six men WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson has been romantically linked with in real life.

#6. A boyfriend introduced Torrie Wilson to wrestling

An ex-boyfriend introduced Torrie Wilson to wrestling

Before entering the business, Torrie Wilson was not a fan of professional wrestling. She had never even watched wrestling shows. Instead, she dreamed of becoming an actress and pursuing an acting career in Los Angeles.

However, an ex-boyfriend was a big wrestling fan and once took her backstage at a WCW house show. In an interview with Wrestling Digest, Wilson revealed how that visit helped her get into the business.

"I never watched wrestling. I didn't have cable growing up. I was pursuing acting in LA. and went to a house show and got backstage because the guy that I was dating was a huge wrestling fan. He was pointing out who everybody was. (...) One of the guys backstage asked me if I would like to walk out to the ring with Scott Steiner. I said, 'Sure. Why not?' It was kind of a love-at-first-sight thing. Feeling that crowd all around me was an awesome feeling," she said.

A week later, WCW contacted her again and offered her a job. She accepted. Although she later broke up with that boyfriend, he is probably the one who Wilson's fans should probably thank for introducing her to wrestling.

#5. Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Billy Kidman

Torrie Wilson was married to former WWE Superstar Billy Kidman

While in WCW, Torrie Wilson started a real-life romance with her colleague, Billy Kidman. The couple dated for nearly four years before tying the knot in July 2003. While she was not originally a wrestler, Wilson's first husband was a multiple-time champion. Hence, he helped train her to become a better performer.

In her interview with Gary Schultz in 2004, Wilson spoke about how her then-husband helped her in her wrestling career:

"Yes [he is a coach to me], especially outside of the ring and how to carry yourself. He's also taught me a lot in the ring. You know he caught onto wrestling very, very quickly. He really understands pretty much everything about it," she said.

However, the couple separated in 2006 before officially ending their marriage two years later.

#4. Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tajiri

Rumors suggested that Torrie Wilson once dated former WWE Superstar Tajiri

After joining Vince McMahon's company in 2001, Torrie Wilson and Tajiri started an on-screen romance as part of the Invasion storyline.

The Japanese wrestler forced his on-screen girlfriend to dress like a geisha. He also feuded with her then-real-life boyfriend, Billy Kidman. Nevertheless, Wilson later turned on Tajiri during a Cruiserweight Championship match against The Hurricane, ending their on-screen relationship.

Although it was only a storyline, some rumors suggested that Wilson and Tajiri also dated in real life. These speculations were most likely untrue.

#3. Former World Tag Team Champion Nick Mitchell

Torrie Wilson dated former WWE Superstar Nick Mitchell

After her separation from Billy Kidman, Torrie Wilson started dating another WWE Superstar, Nick Mitchell (AKA Mitch of The Spirit Squad). The couple kicked off their relationship in mid-2006.

Wilson and Mitchell's relationship reportedly lasted for nearly five years, during which time they opened a clothing store together. In an interview with Fried Junk in August 2011, the WWE Hall of Famer stated that they were married:

"I Own A Shop Named Jaded.com (Check It Out) & I'm married now to Former WWE Superstar Mitch AKA Nick Mitchell & I Joined This TV Series Named: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here," she said.

Nevertheless, Wilson and Mitchell reportedly split later in 2011. That same year, she got into another romantic relationship.

#2. Baseball legend Alex Rodriguez

After ending her relationship with Nick Mitchell, Torrie Wilson dated baseball legend Alex Rodriguez. The couple's relationship reportedly started in 2011. Their relationship lasted for a few years before they officially split in 2015.

According to reports, Wilson and Rodriguez split because the baseball legend was not ready to settle down:

"Alex and Torrie would fight over his flirtations with other women, and he wasn't ready to settle down again," a source told Page Six.

Another source also referred to Rodriguez's close relationship with his ex-wife Cynthia as another reason for his split with Wilson.

After his breakup with Wilson, Rodriguez briefly dated American entrepreneur Anne Wojcicki. Following their split, he got into a relationship with famous American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez. They remained together for nearly four years before calling off their engagement in February 2021.

#1. Justin Tupper

Four years after her relationship with Alex Rodriguez ended, Torrie Wilson announced her marriage to Revolution Golg founder and CEO Justin Tupper.

In an Instagram post celebrating their second wedding anniversary, Wilson described marrying Tupper as the "smartest decision she has made."

"Two years ago today I made the smartest decision I've made to date. I'm still astonished that I didn't find a way to f**k it up. Magically he [Tupper] showed me what a peaceful, stable relationship feels like. It only took 43 years but makes the journey getting here worth every second," she wrote.

Wilson regularly shares photos of herself with her husband on her Instagram account, expressing her love for him. She recently celebrated his birthday, disclosing that she feels protected and loved by him.

