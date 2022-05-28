Shawn Michaels allegedly banned former WWE US Champ from using a certain move

Rene Dupree recently recalled how Shawn Michaels did not want Tajiri to kick opponents during his WWE matches.

Michaels used the Sweet Chin Music superkick as his finisher throughout his legendary career. While superkicks are common nowadays in wrestling, the two-time Hall of Famer was one of the only people to use the move in the 1990s and 2000s.

Dupree, a WWE main-roster star between 2003 and 2007, spoke on Cafe de Rene about Michaels banning Tajiri from using a similar move to him.

“Somebody told me that he had pulled Tajiri aside and told him to stop doing his kicks,” Dupree said. “Tajiri had some of the best f***ing kicks in the business, period. But because they looked so good and that’s Shawn’s finish, he wanted him to stop doing it.” [21:52-22:09]

Tajiri won seven titles during his initial WWE run between 2001 and 2008, including the United States Championship. He returned in 2016 as a Cruiserweight Classic competitor before receiving his release in 2017.

Shawn Michaels allegedly complained about another wrestler

Ricky Banderas, better known as Mil Muertes, faced Rene Dupree in a WWE tryout match in the mid-2000s. The Puerto Rican star performed a fired-up motion during the untelevised contest, which apparently resembled the D-Generation X crotch chop.

According to Dupree, Shawn Michaels took exception to Banderas’ mid-match taunt and complained to WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis.

“As soon as he got to the back, John lectured him and said, ‘Did you do the DX crotch gimmick?’” Dupree said. “The guy’s like, ‘What the f*** you talking about? I just fired up.’ He watched the tape back and then John pointed out that he did it, told him to get his bags, and get the f*** out of the building.” [20:01-20:33]

Although Banderas never signed with WWE, he has had a successful wrestling career elsewhere. The 49-year-old has performed for companies including CMLL and MLW in recent years. He also starred in Lucha Underground.

