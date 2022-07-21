WWE - The 5 real reasons why Triple H married Stephanie McMahon

Over the past two decades, Triple H has spoken about why he married current WWE Interim CEO and Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon.

While working together on a storyline in 1999, The Game and The Billion Dollar Princess developed feelings for each other. The couple started dating in 2000. Three years later, they tied the knot. Triple H and Stephanie now have three daughters together.

Since they started dating, Triple H has spoken several times about his relationship with Vince McMahon's daughter. In his book "Triple H Making the Game: Triple H's Approach to a Better Body" and in a few interviews, the 14-time champion revealed a few reasons behind his marriage to Stephanie.

Here are the five real reasons why Triple H married WWE Interim CEO and Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon.

#5. Stephanie McMahon understands Triple H's passion for WWE and the wrestling business

Over the years, Triple H has developed a reputation for being very passionate about the wrestling business. In addition to being one of the biggest stars in WWE history, he has also worked in several positions backstage.

In an interview with Off The Record in 2004, The Game stated that he did not consider wrestling a job:

"To me it's not work to me. I love what I do. I love wrestling. I love the business, I love being involved in it, I love watching it, you know. I'm not one of the guys that doesn't know what happened on SmackDown unless I'm gone or something because I watch the show. If I wasn't there when it was running, I watched it," he said. [2:17 - 2:35]

Stephanie McMahon is also passionate about wrestling. In an interview with Off The Record in 2002, Triple H revealed that one of the things that attracted him to The Billion Dollar Princess was her understanding of his passion for the business.

#4. Stephanie McMahon is not with Triple H because of who he is

Since Triple H and Stephanie McMahon started dating, many have accused The Game of being with Vince's daughter to advance his career. In an old interview with Chris Yandek, the 52-year-old denied ever receiving special treatment for marrying a McMahon.

Instead of being attracted to Stephanie because of her last name, The Game revealed in his interview with Off The Record in 2002 that one of the things that drew him to The Billion Dollar Princess was that she was not with him because of who he is:

[Why not date a non-wrestler?] When you are as into and as passionate about this business as I am, how do you find somebody that, one, isn't with you because of who you are?" he said. [13:38 - 13:47]

While Stephanie is currently the Interim CEO and Chairwoman of WWE, her husband is the Executive Vice President for Global Talent Strategy & Development.

#3. Stephanie McMahon's understanding of the business attracted Triple H

When she was only 12, Stephanie McMahon started working in WWE. Over the next 33 years, The Billion Dollar Princess worked in several positions backstage, including as a receptionist, Senior Vice President of Creative Writing, and Chief Brand Officer.

Stephanie was also an on-screen character for several years. She played a variety of roles, including SmackDown General Manager, Monday Night RAW Commissioner, and even in-ring competitor. The 45-year-old is a former Women's Champion.

Throughout all these years, The Billion Dollar Princess has developed a strong knowledge and understanding of the wrestling business. In his 2002 interview with Off The Record, Triple H disclosed that Stephanie's understanding of the business was one of the things that attracted him to her.

#2. Stephanie's relationship with her family brought her and Triple H together

Triple H has a very close relationship with his family. Stephanie McMahon is also close to hers.

In his book "Triple H Making the Game: Triple H's Approach to a Better Body," The Game disclosed that his and Stephanie's relationship with their families was one thing that brought them together at first:

"To me, one of the wonderful things about Steph and our relationship is that the two of us don't only have each other, we also have two families who we are incredibly close to (...) The fact that Steph is as close to her family as I am to mine is one of the things that pulled us together at first. We both have a respect for family and a deep appreciation of where we came from," Triple H wrote.

The couple now seem very close to their daughters too. Stephanie has previously revealed that their eldest, Aurora Rose, is currently training to follow in their footsteps and become a wrestler.

#1. Triple H's love for Stephanie McMahon is strong

When Triple H started dating Stephanie McMahon, he believed he was committing career suicide. While several people turned on him backstage, The Game also thought he could lose his job if things did not go well with Vince McMahon's daughter.

Nevertheless, Triple H decided to follow his heart. His path to marrying The Billion Dollar Princess was not easy, however. Despite her father initially giving them his blessing, he later took it away. They then separated for 10 months.

Despite this, their love later brought them back together, as The Game explained in his book "Triple H Making the Game: Triple H's Approach to a Better Body":

"As for Steph and me, we tried to adhere to Vince's wishes and cool it off, but after a while it just didn't work. It was too late to stop. We were in love. We ended up getting back together after about ten months, and Vince gave us the green light for good this time," he wrote.

Triple H also revealed that some unnamed individuals inside WWE tried to destroy his relationship with Stephanie. Nonetheless, their attempts failed because the couple's love was so strong:

"A lot of the people who were after me have given up, though. They see that not only are Stephanie and I married, but the love we share is so strong, so real, they don't have a chance to destroy it," Triple H added in his book.

Rumors recently suggested that the WWE power couple have split. However, Wade Keller debunked that rumor on the PWTorch audio show.

