5 lesser-known facts about Stephanie McMahon and Triple H - She thought he was dating a male WWE Superstar, the story of their first kiss

Although they are arguably the most famous WWE couple, there are a few lesser-known facts about Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

The Game and The Billion Dollar Princess have been together for over two decades. The couple started dating in 2000 while working together on a storyline. Three years later, they tied the knot.

Many details about Triple H and Stephanie's relationship are well-known to the WWE Universe, such as Vince McMahon's initial reaction to their romance. Meanwhile, other facts about the couple remain lesser-known, including Stephanie's first impression of her current husband.

Here are five lesser-known facts about Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.

#5. Stephanie McMahon initially thought dating a WWE Superstar was bad for business

Stephanie McMahon initially thought dating a WWE Superstar would be bad for business

Just a few months before she started dating Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and her brother Shane were guests on TSN Off The Record in August 1999. During the interview, the host, Michael Landsburg, asked Stephanie about the possibility of her dating a WWE Superstar.

Answering the question, The Billion Dollar Princess stated that although she could date a wrestler, she believed it would be bad for business.

"If you are asking if I would ever date a wrestler, certainly I would. However, it wouldn't be good business for me to get romantically involved with anyone in any aspect in our business," she said. [8:05 - 8:28]

Later that same year, Stephanie started working on a storyline with Triple H. As she fell in love with The Game in real life, The former women's champion changed her mind about dating wrestlers. In an interview with RXMuscle, The 45-year-old disclosed that she and Triple H had instant chemistry.

"We were married on TV as a fictional couple and life just imitated art... It wasn't love at first sight, but I bet you could call it chemistry at first sight. I have never been more attracted to anyone in my entire life! He would just look at me and I would blush; Still happens to this day actually," she explained [H/T: Diva Dirt]

Although she initially thought dating a superstar would be bad for business, Stephanie and her husband are currently running WWE together. While Stephanie is now the Interim CEO and Chairwoman of WWE, her husband is the Executive Vice President for Global Talent Strategy & Development.

#4. The couple initially disagreed on the number of children they wanted

Three years after tying the knot in 2003, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H welcomed their first daughter, Aurora Rose Levesque. In 2008, they had their second, Murphy Claire Levesque.

After the birth of their third daughter, Vaughn Evelyn Levesque, in 2010, Triple H spoke with RXMuscle about the possibility of him and Stephanie having more children, stating that they were still undecided.

The Game also disclosed that he and his wife initially disagreed on the number of kids they wanted. While Stephanie wanted five children, Triple H believed two were enough.

The couple now have three children and their eldest daughter Aurora is currently training to become a wrestler.

#3. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon had their first-ever kiss on live television

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon had their first kiss on live WWE television

Before they became a couple in real life, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were goofy around each other as they worked together on the McMahon-Helmsley storyline.

During an episode of WWE Untold, the former SmackDown general manager spoke about that period, revealing that her heart raced whenever The King of Kings was around.

"We were goofy around each other, even just saying hello. We would go to give each other a hug, and it was super awkward. And try to have a conversation, and you know, you walk away thinking, 'God, I sounded so stupid, why did I say that?'" she said. [H/T: New York Post]

While Stephanie accompanied Triple H to ringside before his historic match against Cactus Jack at the 2000 Royal Rumble event, The Billion Dollar Princess was surprised when Triple H kissed her before he entered the ring. Although WWE fans probably did not realize it then, they witnessed the couple's first kiss live on television.

"I walked Triple H out in the entranceway and he kissed me. That was the first time he had ever actually kissed me on the lips, and it kind of took me back because I knew it was in character but was it really in character? I kind of had the butterfly moment," Stephanie recalled the incident. [H/T: New York Post]

During the same episode, Stephanie praised her husband, stating that he was the man of her dreams.

#2. Stephanie McMahon works harder than Triple H

Over the past few decades, Stephanie McMahon has worked in several positions in her father's company. She started her WWE career as a model when she was only 12. Thirty-three years later, the 45-year-old is now running the company.

Although Triple H is considered one of the most hard-working personalities in the wrestling business, The Game believes that his wife works harder than him.

"The nice thing for us is we share a passion. She works harder than I do, than anybody I know. She's very driven and goal-oriented, and I admire that," he told Muscle and Fitness magazine.

Stephanie recently took over WWE after her father stepped back from his position as CEO and Chairman amid allegations of misconduct. The Billion Dollar Princess will now remain the Interim CEO and Chairwoman until the Board of Directors' investigation concludes.

#1. Stephanie McMahon's first impression of Triple H

Stephanie McMahon with Triple H and Shawn Michaels

While she was still in college, Stephanie McMahon started watching Triple H and his D-Generation X partners on Monday Night RAW. During a live chat with fans via The Mirror, a fan asked The Billion Dollar Princess about her first impression of The Game at the time.

Stephanie surprisingly revealed that she thought her current husband was having a love affair with his DX partner Shawn Michaels.

"My first impression of Triple H… Well, I was in college watching DX on Monday Night Raw and I have to say that, um, I was very intrigued with DX. And I actually did wonder if I’m going to get so killed for this, maybe I won’t say it — I wondered if Triple H and Shawn didn’t have more than a friendship going on," she said. [Cageside Seats]

Triple H did have a romantic relationship with one of his DX partners. But it was Chyna, not Shawn Michaels. He dated The Ninth Wonder of the World for a few years before they split after he met Stephanie.

What did Brock Lesnar tell Vince McMahon the first time they met? Hear it from a WWE Hall of Famer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far