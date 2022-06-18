5 reasons why Stephanie McMahon is the perfect choice to take over WWE

A few hours ago, Vince McMahon stepped aside as Chairman and CEO of WWE. His daughter, Stephanie McMahon, was appointed as the Interim CEO and the Interim Chairwoman.

Vince has been leading WWE for several decades. However, he has now voluntarily stepped down amidst allegations of misconduct. The 76-year-old is currently under investigation by the company's board for agreeing to pay an ex-employee he allegedly had an affair with a secret $3 million settlement.

Stephanie will now assume her father's position until the investigation concludes. The Billion Dollar Princess is probably the perfect choice to succeed Vince McMahon in leading WWE for the time being. With her qualities, vision, and experience, Stephanie could bring positive changes to the company.

Here are five reasons why Stephanie McMahon is the perfect choice to take over WWE.

#5. Stephanie McMahon has a lot of experience

Succeeding Vince McMahon, even temporarily, is no easy task. However, if anyone could do it, it would be Stephanie McMahon. The Billion Dollar Princess is arguably the most experienced figure in the company today.

For 33 years, WWE has been Stephanie's life. She has worked several jobs inside the company, including being a model, receptionist, writer, and Executive Vice President of Creative. She was also an on-screen talent for several years.

Since 2013, Stephanie held the position of Chief Brand Officer before she recently took a leave of absence to focus on her family.

Stephanie has been groomed for the job for many years and could maintain the company's stability during the upcoming transitional period.

#4. Stephanie McMahon can modernize WWE's product

The WWE product needs modernization

Over the past few years, WWE's product has been under heavy criticism. With Stephanie McMahon in power, she could provide a much-needed refreshment to the company's product.

The Billion Dollar Princess could push some new stars on the main roster. Some superstars who have gotten lost in the shuffle in the past few years could also get better opportunities, such as Ciampa, Finn Balor, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

The company could also sign more young talents from the independent scene under Stephanie's leadership. Vince's daughter could also restore credibility to titles like the Intercontinental Championship.

As WWE needs some modernization, Stephanie seems to be the right person for the job.

#3. Stephanie McMahon could end the unrest in the women's division

Stephanie can revive the Women's Revolution

Under Stephanie McMahon's leadership, WWE could revive the Women's Revolution. Although a few female competitors are currently getting good opportunities, many others are not.

Several female wrestlers have reportedly been unhappy with their booking lately. Former Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi even walked out of RAW after feeling disrespected by the company.

The Billion Dollar Princess could end the current unrest in the women's division. Stephanie has been one of the biggest supporters of women's wrestling and played a crucial role in the Women's Revolution. Hence, having her in office could be good news for all female superstars.

#2. Stephanie McMahon can maintain the company's image

Stephanie McMahon is a well-respected figure inside WWE. She is also popular among fans. Besides her contributions to the company over the years, Stephanie also gives back to society through charity work. Hence, having her take over the company at this time would help maintain the company's good image.

The Billion Dollar Princess could benefit from her previous work in marketing as Chief Brand Officer to ensure the corporate image of WWE is not affected amid the current crisis involving her father.

#1. Stephanie McMahon already has plans for WWE's future

Stephanie McMahon already has a clear vision for the future of WWE. In an interview with the Bloomberg Business of Sports podcast last year, The Billion Dollar Princess spoke about how WWE would function without her father, revealing that there will not be a person-to-person replacement for Vince McMahon:

"I do think it's the marriage of institutional knowledge, the incredible production value, the creation of talent IP and storylines and really strong business executives to help us expand. I think it's a combination of things. I don't think there will ever be a person to person replacement for Vince McMahon. He does too much. The landscape would look different however it shakes out. But I think it's a marriage of those things," she said. [H/T: Cultaholic]

Stephanie also disclosed that she aims to expand the WWE brand over the next few decades to compete with Disney:

"10-20-30 years from now, there's no reason we can't be as big [as] or bigger than Disney. Now that's a tall order, especially given recent transactions. However, there's no reason why we can't get there. You have to dream big, have big, bold goals, and go after them," Stephanie said during a web summit a few years ago. [H/T: Screen Rant]

The Billion Dollar Princess' loyalty, hard work, and dedication to WWE make her the perfect replacement for her father. Under Stephanie's leadership, the company can reach new heights.

