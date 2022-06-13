"Her a** is always all over the place" - 5 requests Stephanie McMahon made to WWE Superstars

Stephanie McMahon has worked for WWE since the age of 12. The Billion Dollar Princess has filled several positions in her father's wrestling company, including head writer, director of creative writing, and executive vice president of creative. Hence, she worked closely with the company's talents on their characters and storylines.

Stephanie has given several instructions to WWE Superstars over the years. She made a request to some superstars regarding their wardrobe. She also asked a legend to be more discreet about his use of marijuana.

Here are five requests Stephanie McMahon made to WWE Superstars.

#5. Stephanie McMahon's special request to Rob Van Dam

Stephanie made a special request to Rob Van Dam

After competing in WCW and ECW, Rob Van Dam joined WWE in 2001. Upon signing with the company, he received a special request from The Chairman's daughter, Stephanie McMahon.

Stephanie knew of the WWE Hall of Famer's openness about his use of marijuana. Hence, she asked him to be more discreet about his weed consumption:

"She said, 'Look if you're going to get high, at least be discreet about it,'" Van Dam told High Times about his encounter with The Billion Dollar Princess.

The former director of creative writing also asked Van Dam to change his shirt because of its aroma.

Van Dam spent nearly six years in Vince McMahon's company. Although he left in 2007, he returned to WWE in 2013. Nevertheless, he departed again a year later. The Hall of Famer is currently active on the independent circuit.

#4. Stephanie McMahon asked Drew McIntyre to change his name

Stephanie McMahon requested that Drew McIntyre change his name

In 2007, Drew McIntyre signed with Vince McMahon's company after spending a few years on the independent circuit. Before joining WWE, the 37-year-old wrestled under his real name, Drew Galloway. However, Stephanie McMahon requested that he change his name just a few minutes before his debut.

On the premiere episode of the WWE Network show Break It Down, McIntyre recalled his encounter with The Billion Dollar Princess:

"Stephanie McMahon says to myself and [WWE producer] Michael Hayes, ‘Is Drew Galloway your real name?’ I said, ‘Yeah,’ and she was like, ‘Ah, how about you change that?’ And I’m on in legitimately two matches, maybe 10 minutes max, so myself and Michael Hayes ran straight to Talent Relations," he said.

While he kept his first name, the former WWE Champion changed his last to McIntyre instead of Galloway. He is now one of the biggest superstars on the current roster. The Scottish Warrior is currently active on SmackDown.

#3. Stephanie McMahon asked Court Bauer to stop telling his wrestling stories

Stephanie McMahon asked Court Bauer to stop telling his wrestling stories

While working as a writer in WWE in 2005, current MLW CEO Court Bauer once joined a few wrestlers in a conversation where they shared some stories. However, Stephanie McMahon became unhappy when Bauer told these superstars one of his wrestling stories.

In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Bauer disclosed that Stephanie summoned him and asked him never to tell his wrestling stories again:

"I start telling the story of when he was in MLW when he did an angle with Low-Ki and Homicide and they ultimately cracked a broom stick over me and they used the wrong side and there was a sharp edge (...) Stephanie then points to me and says, 'Can you come here?' after the meeting. (...) She told me never to do that again. I said, 'Why?' She said, 'Only the boys can talk about getting color.' I said, 'Well, I was in wrestling. You hired me for my experience in wrestling. I've been in wrestling since 1998. That was 6-7 years ago. This is 2005. This is a little shady. But that's what she wants and I was like, 'Fine. No problem'," he said.

Although Bauer got along well with Triple H and Vince McMahon during his time in WWE, he and Stephanie did not always see eye to eye.

#2. Stephanie McMahon asked John Cena to rap on television

A few months after making his main roster debut on SmackDown in mid-2002, John Cena was on the verge of getting fired. His ruthless aggression persona failed to connect with fans and looked to have no future. However, a request from Stephanie McMahon saved Cena's WWE career.

While on a bus, Stephanie coincidentally heard Cena performing a freestyle rap. She then asked him to do the same on television.

"I heard a bunch of guys sitting in the back of the bus like where Rikishi and Rey Mysterio kind of leading the charge, and they were all freestyling. Just to pass the time, it was a long bus ride. And I remember being like, 'let's go try this'. Just dove right in, and it was like it resonated with me. In two seconds I made a small rap about the tuna fish, the jetway, the plane we were about to go on, the destination. And then kinda closed it with a comment about Stephanie. She was like, 'Would you like to do this on television?', I said, 'Absolutely," Cena recalled during an episode of the Ruthless Aggression documentary series . [H/T: First Sportz]

The Leader of the Cenation then adopted The Doctor of Thuganomics gimmick, which became very successful. In the years that followed, the 45-year-old became the face of WWE.

#1. Stephanie McMahon asked female superstars to cover themselves up more

In 2005, Shelly Martinez (FKA Ariel) signed a developmental contract with Vince McMahon's company. She spent nearly two years in WWE, during which she adopted a vampire-based character and worked as Kevin Thorn's valet on ECW. The company then released her from her contract in May 2007.

In a recent interview with WSI's James Romero, the former WWE Superstar recalled a meeting with Stephanie McMahon in which The Billion Dollar Princess made a request to female superstars regarding their wardrobe:

"She was talking about how we had to cover our b*tts more, and she kept using me as an example. She's like, 'Ariel, her a** is always all over the place.' And when she kept using me as an example, I didn't take any offense to it. I was like, 'Yeah, my a** is always [all over the place]. I might have a n*p slip. Yeah, that is me. Yes,'" Martinez said.

After leaving WWE, Martinez competed in a few other promotions, including IMPACT Wrestling. However, she is currently retired.

A WWE Hall of Famer says he won't watch Ric Flair's last match in a Sportskeeda Exclusive here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far