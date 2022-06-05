5 former WWE women who are now unrecognizable

Over the years, several former WWE Superstars' appearances have drastically changed. Former ECW star Kevin Thorn, for example, currently looks nothing like he did while in WWE. Other wrestlers also look different today, such as Chuck Palumbo and Domino.

Meanwhile, a few former female superstars also look unrecognizable today. While some of these ladies have struggled with health and weight problems over the past few years, others just got a new look.

Here are five former WWE women who are now unrecognizable.

#5. Joy Giovanni

Joy Giovanni is now an astrologist and psychic

After finishing third in the 2004 Diva Search competition, Joy Giovanni signed with WWE. However, her run lasted less than a year, during which she competed in only a few matches. The company then released her from her contract in July 2005. Following her release, she retired from professional wrestling.

Four years later, the former Diva Search contestant made a brief return to Vince McMahon's company, competing in a 25-Diva Battle Royal to determine the first Miss WrestleMania at WrestleMania 25. Nevertheless, she failed to win it as Santina emerged victorious.

According to her Instagram account, Giovanni is now an astrologist and psychic. Nearly 17 years since leaving the company, the 44-year-old looks fairly different than during her wrestling days.

#4. Shelly Martinez

Shelly Martinez has retired from wrestling

After competing in a few different promotions, Shelly Martinez (FKA Ariel) joined Vince McMahon's company in 2005. She spent nearly two years in WWE, during which time she aligned herself with Kevin Thorn on ECW. Nevertheless, the company released her from her contract in May 2007.

In an interview with VOC Nation in 2013, Martinez claimed that she was fired because she had a confrontation with Batista backstage:

"Batista and I had an aggressive conversation backstage and he said something that were unnecessary and uncalled for. If it was outside of wrestling, I'm pretty sure it could have been a legal problem for both Batista and WWE. But this is wrestling, and it’s a man's business, so I fired back and they fired me. I was just a vampire girl in the fake ECW; he was Batista, and they wanted to accommodate him," she said. [H/T: PW Insider]

After her departure, Martinez competed in other promotions, including IMPACT Wrestling. According to her Instagram account, she is currently retired. The 42-year-old is now almost unrecognizable as she looks much different than during her time in WWE.

#3. Former Divas Champion Jillian Hall

Jillian Hall married the father of her second child last December

In 2004, Jillian Hall officially signed with Vince McMahon's company after wrestling for a few years on the independent circuit. She spent about six years as a regular competitor, during which time she won the Divas Championship once. However, the company released her from her contract in November 2010.

After her departure, Hall returned to the independent circuit. She also made a few sporadic appearances in Vince McMahon's company.

The 41-year-old is now a grandmother. Although she is no longer in the best shape of her life and looks somewhat different from her days in WWE, Hall seems healthy and happy. Last December, she tied the knot with her boyfriend and father of her second child, Zachary Farrow.

#2. Maxine

Maxine has appeared in a few movies in the past few years

After graduating from college with a degree in criminology, Maxine (AKA Karlee Leilani) kicked off her professional wrestling career, joining Vince McMahon's company in 2009. She spent nearly three years in WWE before leaving the company in June 2012 to pursue other options.

After her departure, the 36-year-old competed in a few other promotions, including IMPACT Wrestling, Lucha Underground, and Major League Wrestling. She also pursued an acting career, appearing in a few movies and TV shows, such as Interview with the Prince, Seized, and The Cell.

Maxine is still in great shape. However, she now looks almost unrecognizable as she has ditched her long dark hair for a much shorter cut. She also changed her hair color and is now blonde, making her look much different than during her time in WWE.

#1. WWE Hall of Famer Sunny

Sunny is now almost unrecognizable

After spending three years in Smoky Mountain Wrestling, Sunny (AKA Tammy Lynn Sytch) signed with Vince McMahon's company in 1995. The 49-year-old's run lasted for three years, during which she was one of the most popular superstars on the roster. However, the company released her from her contract in July 1998.

Following her departure, Sunny has worked in a few other promotions, including ECW and WCW. She also made several sporadic appearances in WWE. In 2011, she entered the Hall of Fame.

Over the past few years, the Hall of Famer has had some health problems and several legal issues. She currently looks nothing like she did during her wrestling days.

