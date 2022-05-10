9 WWE Superstars that Sunny has been romantically linked with in real life

WWE Hall of Famer Sunny (AKA Tammy Lynn Sytch) has reportedly dated several superstars over the past few decades.

Sunny joined Vince McMahon's company in 1995 after working for a few years in Smoky Mountain Wrestling. The 49-year-old spent nearly three years in WWE before leaving in 1998. After her departure, she worked in a few other promotions, including ECW and WCW, before retiring from professional wrestling.

Over the past few decades, reports have romantically linked Sunny to several WWE Superstars. Although the Hall of Famer has denied some of these rumored relationships, she confirmed others.

Here are nine WWE Superstars that Sunny has been romantically linked with in real life.

#9. Chris Candido

Sunny's first romantic relationship with a professional wrestler started when she was only 17 years old. While in high school, she first met former WWE Superstar Chris Candido (AKA Skip).

In an old shoot interview, the WWE Hall of Famer disclosed how she and Candido kicked off their romance.

"We met in high school. The last month of senior year in high school. It was June 2nd, 1990. And I was gonna be a doctor and he said 'I was gonna be a wrestler.' I was like 'okay, great, how is my life gonna end up?' So, it all happened from there. We fell in love," she said. (0:05 - 0:27)

Sunny was not a wrestling fan when she met Candido. However, she started following him around when they became a couple. She even spent all her college funds supporting him as he pursued a career inside the squared circle.

The 49-year-old eventually joined her partner in the wrestling business. In 1995, both signed with WWE. However, Candido left the company nearly a year later to join ECW.

Sunny and Candido had an on-and-off relationship until the latter passed away in 2005.

#8. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels

In the mid-1990s, Sunny had a brief love affair with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. As she was still apparently dating Candido, several people accused Sunny of cheating on her boyfriend with The Heartbreak Kid.

In an interview a few years ago, Sunny denied these accusations, disclosing that she and Candido were on a break when she started dating Michaels:

"Chris at the time was still in the company. We were split. Well, I see a lot of people think I cheated on Chris with Shawn. Chris and I had split up. We were still traveling together because it wasn't really anybody's business if we split up, so on the road we still look like we're together. We travel together, we stay together, you know, but as soon as we got home he would either go to his mom's or dad's or a hotel and I would go home. We weren't even living together," she said. (2:31 - 2:54)

Sunny and Michaels' romance lasted only a few months. The Heartbreak Kid then ended their relationship when Sunny refused to move in with him. The Hall of Famer later disclosed that she thought Candido would hurt himself if she left him. Hence, she refused Michaels' offer.

"It was basically because I was choosing to like stick, basically I wanted my cake and eat it too. I wanted to stay home let Chris be happy but I wanted Shawn too on the road. I wanted both and he wasn't having that," she added. (7:23-7:36)

A few years after leaving Sunny, Michaels tied the knot with former Nitro girl Rebecca Curci (FKA Whisper). The couple now have two children.

#7. Droz

Some rumors suggested Sunny had a fling with Droz

In 1998, Droz signed with WWE, only a few months before the company released Sunny from her contract. Hence, the two wrestlers shared the locker room for a little while. Some reports later suggested that Droz and Sunny had a fling.

In an interview nearly a decade ago, the WWE Hall of Famer denied ever having a romantic relationship with Droz.

"Never in a million years. I swear on my father's grave. I've heard stories about all kinds of sh*t. No, that never happened. That never happened. Never in a million years. I swear to God. There was no Droz, believe me. He was too f***ing weird. Very nice guy but no. Not my type," she said (0:57 - 1:33)

Droz's wrestling career ended in 1999 when he suffered a horrific neck injury during a match against D'Lo Brown on SmackDown.

#6. WWE Hall of Famer The British Bulldog

The British Bulldog had an on-and-off relationship with Sunny

During her time in WWE, Sunny also had a brief love affair with The British Bulldog (AKA Davey Boy Smith). The two wrestlers were very close friends before they later became intimate.

In an interview in 2012, Sunny spoke about her fling with The British Bulldog, disclosing that they had an off-and-on relationship.

"It was an off-and-on. (...) Yeah (Shawn Michels knew), because Davey was after Shawn," she said. (2:00 - 2:09)

The British Bulldog was married to Bret and Owen Hart's sister Diana for nearly 16 years, during which time they had two children together. Nevertheless, the couple officially divorced in 2000. About two years later, the former Intercontinental Champion passed away when he was only 39.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart

Sunny and Bret Hart were just friends

Another superstar that rumors suggest has had a fling with Sunny was WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. The two worked together in Vince McMahon's company between 1995 and 1997 before The Hitman left the company to join WCW.

In an interview in 2012, Sunny disclosed that although she was good friends with Hart, they never had a romantic relationship. She also revealed that she was one of the reasons for the real-life heat between The Hitman and Shawn Michaels because the latter thought she was having an affair with Hart.

"There is no Bret Hart no matter what the rumors have said. (...) I was a big source of the heat between Shawn and Bret because Shawn thought I was b*nging Bret. But I wasn't. Bret and I were just very good friends," she said.

Bret Hart has been married three times. He tied the knot for the first time in 1982 with Julie Smadu. However, they divorced in 2002. Two years later, he married Cinzia Rota. Hart's second marriage also ended in divorce in 2007. In 2010, The Hitman tied the knot with his third and current wife, Stephanie Washington.

#4. Sabu

Sunny never had a romantic relationship with Sabu

Sabu kicked off his professional wrestling career in the mid-1980s and has competed in several promotions, including ECW, WCW, and WWE.

Over the past few years, several rumors have suggested that Sunny and Sabu once had an intimate relationship. However, the Hall of Famer denied these speculations in an interview with The Wrestlingus Show.

"Do you actually think I would totally go for my regular type and then go for Sabu? Honestly? Nothing has ever happened with Sabu. I've known him since I'm 17 years old. We were like family members way back in the day," Sunny said. (H/T: PW Mania)

Sabu announced his retirement from professional wrestling last November. In his final match, he defeated Mr. California at an XWW event.

#3. Chris Masters

Sunny had a brief love affair with Chris Masters

While Sunny never had a romantic relationship with Sabu, she once had a fling with former WWE Superstar Chris Masters (AKA Chris Adonis). In several interviews over the past few years, the WWE Hall of Famer admitted to getting intimate with the 39-year-old wrestler.

Masters had two runs in WWE. He first joined the company in 2003. The Masterpiece spent nearly four years as an active competitor in Vince McMahon's company. However, WWE released him from his contract in November 2007.

After competing for two years on the independent circuit, Masters returned to Vince McMahon's company in 2009. Nevertheless, his second run ended two years later when the company let him go again. He is currently active in NWA.

#2. Seth Rollins

Sunny denied ever dating Seth Rollins

Before joining WWE in 2010, Seth Rollins competed in Ring of Honor, where he shared the locker room with Sunny. A few years ago, rumors suggested that the two wrestlers once had a love affair. However, the speculations turned out to be false.

In her interview with The Wrestlingus Show, the WWE Hall of Famer addressed these rumors, disclosing that they originated from a fake Facebook post.

"I was on Facebook and I just clicked onto my messenger just to see if I had any important messages and somebody sent me a link to the post supposedly made by me. And I read it and I went, 'you've got to be kidding me!' (...) I haven't been in the same room with Seth Rollins since I worked for Ring Of Honor years ago. That was the last time we were even in the same room. And back then, it was a very cordial, 'hello, how are you, nice to see you' relationship. That's pretty much it. I've never done anything with the man," she explained. (H/T: PW Mania)

Rollins is currently married to fellow WWE Superstar Becky Lynch. The couple now have a daughter together.

#1. Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler had a fling with Sunny in 2010

Nearly 12 years ago, Sunny had a fling with WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler. The couple's relationship started when The Showoff wrote to the WWE Hall of Famer on Facebook. After a few months of flirtation and texting, Ziggler and Sunny finally got together.

In an interview with Title Match Network, Sunny disclosed that Ziggler suffered a concussion while competing on the night they were supposed to meet:

"He texts immediately after the match. He goes 'yeah, I think I have a concussion. I'm gonna go get checked out by the doctors.' like 'all right, let me know how you are.' About a half an hour later, he texts me back. He's like 'yeah, I have a concussion. My lip is busted open and they want me to stay local at the TV hotel tonight.' I'm like 'it's okay, I understand if you can't make it.' He goes 'F*** that, I'm not missing out on this. I'm coming," she said. (3:27 - 3:46)

According to Sunny, a concussed Ziggler drove for nearly an hour up to her hotel to see her. They spent the night together before she left for the airport in the morning. However, their relationship did not go any further.

Ziggler has also dated a few other female superstars, including Nikki Bella and Dana Brooke.

