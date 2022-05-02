4 men WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke has been romantically linked with in real life

Over the past few years, WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke has reportedly dated four men in real life.

Brooke is currently involved in a romance storyline with Reggie. After dating for a few weeks on-screen, the couple got engaged on the March 28 episode of Monday Night RAW. They then tied the knot in a double wedding ceremony inside the ring three weeks later.

While Brooke and Reggie are only an on-screen couple, the 24/7 Champion has reportedly dated a few different men in real life over the past few years. While one of these men is a former WWE Superstar, the other is still an active competitor in Vince McMahon's company.

Here are four men Dana Brooke has reportedly dated in real life.

#4. Dallas McCarver

Dana Brooke dated bodybuilder Dallas McCarver

During her early years in Vince McMahon's company, Dana Brooke was in a romantic relationship with bodybuilder Dallas McCarver. Nevertheless, her boyfriend tragically passed away at the age of 26 in 2017.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated in 2019, the 24/7 Champion opened up about her partner's death. She disclosed that they used to joke about him transitioning over to wrestling after competing in bodybuilding.

"Dallas McCarver is my angel. Not a day goes by where I don’t think of him. I tip my hands to Dallas every time I walk to the ring. He was my number one supporter, and he pushed me to beyond what I thought were my limits in the gym. We used to joke together that he would jump over to wrestling after competing in bodybuilding," she said.

Brooke also revealed in the same interview that her WWE career saved her life after McCarver's death.

"Two years ago, I couldn't even talk about losing Dallas. He was the love of my life. I was in a dark place, I couldn't move forward. My career in WWE saved my life, and losing him reminded me that tomorrow is never promised. It is not promised to anybody. We have a start date and an end date, and we have to give forth the best energy we can when we're here. I have that platform in WWE to inspire, encouraging people to live life to the fullest," she added.

The 33-year-old is currently an active competitor on Monday Night RAW. She recently teamed up with Reggie to face Akira Tozawa and Tamina. However, Brooke and her partner lost the bout.

#3. WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler

Nichole-Jazmine @chole_hudson There are rumors that Dana Brookes & Dolph Ziggler are dating There are rumors that Dana Brookes & Dolph Ziggler are dating https://t.co/m7FPfafTdL

While competing in NXT, Dana Brooke reportedly dated fellow WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler. According to several reports, the couple spent nearly two years together between 2015 and 2017.

While they never confirmed their rumoured romance, the two wrestlers shared several photos together on social media, in which they appeared to be very close. Brooke also hinted at their relationship when she warned Mandy Rose about Ziggler during The Show Off's on-screen romance with God's Greatest Creation.

During the same storyline, Brooke commented on a tweet from Ziggler, in which he stated that he cried himself to sleep every night.

"Aw is that because I broke up with you or Mandy? - toooooo bad... TRASSSHHH," she wrote.

Like his rumoured ex-girlfriend, Ziggler is currently active on Monday Night RAW. However, the 41-year-old has not competed on the Red Brand for nearly a month since losing the NXT Championship to Bron Breakker on the April 4th episode.

#2. WWE legend Batista

Batista and Dana Brooke openly flirted on Twitter in 2019

In late 2019, Dana Brooke and Batista openly flirted on Twitter. Several reports then suggested that the 24/7 Champion could be in a romantic relationship with The Animal.

In an interview with Forbes in 2020, Brooke apparently confirmed that she and Batista briefly dated.

"We went out, we were great, great, great friends. We've been to the Meat Market down in Tampa, we go to [Edison], also in Tampa, so we kept in great contact. There's always been interest between Dave and I as far as friendships and everything. (...) It's just with my schedule being so so busy, and Dave doing a lot of movies, our times are very limited. But we still communicate, we still talk on a regular basis," she said.

Batista has also reportedly dated several other female WWE Superstars over the past few years, including Melina, Kelly Kelly, and Rosa Mendes.

The Animal retired from professional wrestling in 2019 following his defeat against Triple H at WrestleMania 35. The 53-year-old is now a movie and television star. He recently starred in Army of the Dead, Dune, and See.

#1. Ulysses Diaz

Although she is now involved in an on-screen romance with Reggie, Dana Brooke is currently in a relationship with boxer Ulysses Diaz outside of WWE. The couple dated for nearly a year and a half before announcing their engagement in July 2021.

In an interview with the Schmozone podcast, the star disclosed that her first meeting with Diaz was through FaceTime.

"I was friends with Yoel [Romero] for many years. I lived in Boca for a long time. I just wanted to get out of Boca, so I left Boca and then lived in New York and then came back to Boca. His [Diaz] trainer for his MMA fight was Yoel at the time. (...) We go to the restaurant…I am waiting…I call Yoel…This is the first time in years like I had little butterfies because he put Uly on the phone. I see Uly on FaceTime and I'm like, 'Oh my God, he's scary looking, like who's this guy?' But, at the same time I was like, 'Oh he's sexy and has this like something special.' I felt it immediately," she said. (H/T: Media Referee)

Brooke has previously expressed her desire to see her fiancé join her in the Stamford-based company. In an interview with Fightful, she disclosed that she would like to work with Diaz in the ring.

"I would absolutely love that. Every day he trains. I see him fighting. I know what he's capable of. Definitely, [I see him in] WWE in the near future. I foresee it at least. He's done every combat sport there is besides WWE. So, I feel as though that's the last step and then once he's in there he's gonna be set. Maybe he'd like some mixed match tag efforts. Then I'll be in his corner and he can be in mine," she said.

In the same interview, Diaz also revealed that he is open to joining WWE. He even stated that becoming a WWE Superstar would be a dream come true for him.

Edited by Pratik Singh