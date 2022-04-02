4 current WWE on-screen couples and their reported real-life relationship status

A few current WWE on-screen couples are reportedly dating different people off-screen.

WWE has had several romance storylines over the past few years. Some superstars dated one person on-screen while going out with another in real life. Mandy Rose, for example, was dating former WWE Superstar Tino Sabbatelli in real life during her on-screen romance with Otis in 2020.

Meanwhile, there are currently a few superstars dating on WWE television. One of these wrestlers recently got engaged to another superstar on-screen despite reportedly being married in real life. Another is also now engaged to two different men on and off-screen.

Here are four current WWE on-screen couples and their reported real-life relationship status.

#4. WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke and Reggie

Dana Brooke is engaged in real life, while Reggie is seemingly married

Dana Brooke and Reggie have been working together on-screen for a few months now. The two stars recently started dating as part of the storyline before getting engaged on the March 28 episode of Monday Night RAW.

However, Brooke is in another romantic relationship in real life. The 24/7 Champion and boxer Ulysses Diaz dated for nearly a year and a half before announcing their engagement last July.

Brooke has previously expressed her desire to see her real-life fiancé join her in Vince McMahon's company. Diaz also disclosed that joining WWE would be a dream come true for him.

"Being in the WWE would be a dream come true. As a kid everybody grows up watching that, you know?" he told Fightful.

While Brooke's real-life relationship status is well-known, Reggie's is not. The 29-year-old tries to keep his personal and love life private. However, the former 24/7 Champion previously spoke about his relationship status in 2017, revealing that he was engaged to Jessica Wilkins, whom he met before joining the National Circus School a few years earlier. Together, the couple were raising Reggie's daughter, Madilyn, and his fiance's son, Zachary.

Celebrating Father's Day last June, Reggie posted a few photos with his daughter and Zachary on his Instagram account. In the caption, he referred to Zachary as his stepson, indicating that he and Wilkins are probably still together and could now be married.

#3. Akira Tozawa and Tamina

Akira Tozawa is engaged to Tamina on-screen but is seemingly married in real life.

Like Reggie and Dana Brooke, Akira Tozawa and Tamina have been an on-screen couple for a few weeks now. The two wrestlers also got engaged on Monday Night RAW on the March 28 episode.

In real life, Tamina tied the knot with Brandon Polamalu in 1995. The couple remained together for nearly eight years, during which time they had two daughters before divorcing in 2003. In an interview with Chasing Glory last year, the former Women's Tag Team Champion disclosed that she raised her children as a single mom, stating that everything she does is for them.

The 44-year-old prefers to keep her love life away from the public eye. However, some reports suggested that Tamina was dating former superstar Darren Young a few years ago. The former WWE Tag Team Champion later denied these rumors. Tamina is currently seemingly single in real life.

Meanwhile, Tamina's on-screen fiancé seems to be married in real life. According to his Instagram account, Tozawa tied the knot in December 2018. He has since posted several photos with his wife. In one of these posts, the 36-year-old revealed that he and his wife live in different countries. Hence, they rarely meet.

"I rarely meet my wife because we live in a different country. We spent a happy time in the limited time. I'm a lucky guy," he wrote.

It is unclear if Tozawa and his wife are still together. However, they probably are since Tozawa still has their photos on his Instagram account.

#2. Duke Hudson and Persia Pirotta

Duke Hudson and Persia Pirotta are currently involved in an on-screen romance storyline on NXT 2.0. While some fans might think they are also dating in real life, they are probably not.

Pirotta is reportedly in a relationship with independent wrestler Rat Daddy. The couple started dating in August 2020. Celebrating their last August, the NXT 2.0 Superstar posted a photo of them together on her Instagram account, stating that he is the one for her.

"It's been [un]officially one year of loving you… but it feels like it's been so much longer. We have spent more time apart than we have together, but damn have we made it work. You're the rat to my snake, you are the one for me, and I cannot wait to be with you again," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Hudson has reportedly dated fellow NXT 2.0 Superstar Dakota Kai. According to a Fox Sports Australia report in 2019, the couple started dating a few years before joining Vince McMahon's company. The report also stated that they were living together in Orlando. A Sportster feature even referred to Hudson as Kai's fiancé in 2018.

Hudson mentioned Kai multiple times on his Twitter account between 2017 and 2018. He even celebrated her participation in the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal in 2018, referring to her in his post as his "amazing partner".

However, the 32-year-old later stopped posting about Kai. It is unclear if they have split or are still together. Since joining WWE, Hudson has been more private about his love life.

#1. Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis

Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis have been an on-screen couple for several months. They got engaged on NXT 2.0 last August before having their wedding inside the ring on the September 14 episode.

Since then, many fans have wondered if the couple's relationship is just a storyline. In an interview with Sportskeeda, the 25-year-old seemingly confirmed that it is.

"I think the thing that makes it so loved and relatable is that the storyline is relatable, you know. It's like the girl chasing after this guy who's, you know, the parents don’t really approve of, and everyone's trying to pull her away from him. And finally, she overcomes all of that, even though she has overprotective parents and people telling her not to go for it because he's a serial killer. People can relate to that I think more so than the body slams and the championships, which is also cool to watch, but yeah, I think that's why people got so into the storyline, and I’m really so proud of everything we did with it."

Lumis and Hartwell are very private about their respective love lives outside WWE. However, the 38-year-old did mention that he has a family to support in an interview with Vince Russo in 2015.

Meanwhile, Hartwell seemingly started dating independent wrestler Tome Filip in 2017. However, Filip stopped mentioning or sharing photos of his girlfriend just a few months before she joined WWE in November 2019. It is unclear if they have split.

