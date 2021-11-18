10 female WWE Superstars who are in a relationship with wrestlers from other promotions

Several female WWE superstars are currently involved in relationships with wrestlers from other promotions.

Many couples have worked together in WWE over the past few years. While there are still a few left in the WWE locker room, several others have split as a result of the release sprees of the past two years.

Today, several female WWE superstars are currently in a relationship with wrestlers from other promotions. While some of these wrestlers used to be WWE Superstars themselves, some have never worked for Vince McMahon's company. They now compete in several promotions like AEW, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and Wrestle Rampage.

Here are 10 WWE female Superstars who are in a relationship with wrestlers from other promotions.

#10. WWE Superstar Persia Pirotta - Rat Daddy

Persia Pirotta kicked off her pro wrestling career just a few years ago. She competed in different promotions, including RISE Wrestling and SHIMMER. The Australian wrestler then joined WWE. She made her NXT in-ring debut last month, teaming up with Indi Hartwell to defeat Amari Miller and Sarray.

Pirotta is currently in a relationship with another pro wrestler. In August 2020, she started dating independent wrestler and compatriot Rat Daddy. On their first anniversary, Pirotta sent a loving message to her boyfriend.

"It’s been (un)officially one year of loving you… but it feels like it’s been so much longer. We have spent more time apart than we have together, but damn have we made it work. You’re the rat to my snake, you are the one for me, and I cannot wait to be with you again," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Rat Daddy kicked off his career only four years ago. He is currently competing in different promotions, including Wrestle Rampage, Pro Wrestling South Australia, and PWA Black Label.

#9. WWE Superstar Kay Lee Ray - Stevie Boy

Kay Lee Ray spent nearly a decade competing in different promotions before signing an official contract with WWE. Although she had a one-off match against Nia Jax on NXT in 2015 and participated in the 2017 Mae Young Classic tournament, the Scottish wrestler made her official in-ring debut on NXT UK in March 2019.

Last August, the former NXT UK Women's Champion started appearing on NXT. She has competed in four matches so far and is still undefeated.

A month before moving from NXT UK to NXT, Ray's life went through another major change. In July, the 29-year-old announced her marriage to independent wrestler Stevie Boy.

Ray's husband has competed in different promotions throughout 2021, including Insane Championship Wrestling, Wrestling Experience Scotland, and Community Pro Wrestling.

