Potential update on WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch's (Sunny) arrest – Reports

Former WWE Superstar Tammy Sytch, known as Sunny during her time with the company, was recently arrested by police authorities, leading to a few charges being pressed against her in connection to a car accident that took place back in March.

The WWE Hall of Famer was allegedly involved in a car accident that resulted in the death of a 75-year-old man, Julian L. Lasseter. She was arrested and processed at the Volusia County Branch Jail in Daytona Beach on Friday.

According to a report from PWInsider, Tammy is currently being charged with nine counts, including DUI causing the death of a person aka DUI Manslaughter, Driving with a suspended or revoked license (causing death or serious injury), and seven counts of DUI causing damage to a person or property.

Check out Sytch's mugshot from her arrest below:

The veteran could end up facing up to 30 years of prison time as DUI Manslaughter is a felony in Florida. A civil lawsuit has also been filed against Sytch and her boyfriend James Pente by the side of Julian’s estate. The Ormond Beach police reported that James was the registered owner of the car she was driving.

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch (Sunny) has been at the wrong side of the law multiple times in the past

The three-way car collision on March 25, 2022 wasn't the first instance Sunny had a run-in with the law. The former WWE star has dealt with numerous legal issues in recent years, and at different times she was incarcerated for various charges.

☘™ Ed Cowan @RealEdCowan Tammy Lynn Sytch Pleads Guilty To Three DUI Charges: Times News has published an article on the ongoing legal ... tinyurl.com/hblo75x Tammy Lynn Sytch Pleads Guilty To Three DUI Charges: Times News has published an article on the ongoing legal ... tinyurl.com/hblo75x

Sunny was arrested in January this year on for illegal possession of weapons. In 2015, she alleged to have suffered a seizure after a traffic accident but later pleaded guilty to DUI in three cases.

The following year, Tammy Sytch claimed she agreed to the guilty plea because she was ‘blackout drunk’ during what she described as the worst relapse of her life.

In July 2020, she was arrested on charges of eluding a police officer, violating a domestic violence restraining order and operating a vehicle during a second license suspension.

