WWE Hall of Famer Sunny was not arrested after causing a fatal car crash

Former manager and WWE Hall of Famer Sunny, real name Tammy Lynn Sytch, was recently in a car crash which resulted in the death of one of the victims. Reports now claim that she was not arrested for the event.

As reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Sytch has not been detained. He claimed that reports stating that the former manager of The Bodydonnas in WWE was apprehended are false.

"For those who have asked about reports that Tammy Sytch was arrested coming out of the traffic fatality incident on 3/25, Sytch has not been arrested, nor was she arrested the date of the incident. There are stories making the rounds she was arrested, but PWInsider.com has confirmed that was not the case." (an excerpt from the news on PWInsider.com)

According to reports, the 49-year old caused a three-car accident in Ormond Beach, FL. The incident resulted in the death of 75-year old Julian Lasseter, Jr, who was present in the car that she hit.

USA TODAY Sports @usatodaysports Tamara Lynn Sytch, a WWE Hall of Famer who wrestled as "Sunny," was identified by authorities in Florida as a suspect in a car accident that killed one person and injured several others. usatoday.com/story/sports/2… Tamara Lynn Sytch, a WWE Hall of Famer who wrestled as "Sunny," was identified by authorities in Florida as a suspect in a car accident that killed one person and injured several others. usatoday.com/story/sports/2…

She was taken to hospital for her injuries and was sent home after treatment. Police searched her car and took blood samples as evidence. Toxicology reports of blood samples have not been returned till the time of the report. These reports will clarify whether Sunny was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

This is not the first time Sunny has had a run-in with the law

☘™ Ed Cowan @RealEdCowan Tammy Lynn Sytch Pleads Guilty To Three DUI Charges: Times News has published an article on the ongoing legal ... tinyurl.com/hblo75x Tammy Lynn Sytch Pleads Guilty To Three DUI Charges: Times News has published an article on the ongoing legal ... tinyurl.com/hblo75x

Former WWE manager of the Road Warriors, Sunny has made the news for the wrong reason, potentially causing a fatal crash in March. Sadly, this is not the first time she has had a run-in with the law since her days on television.

In 2018, she was arrested twice on DUI charges, the second time serving eight months in prison. She has been arrested on DUI charges six times since her Hall of Fame induction in 2011.

She was arrested in January this year on for illegal possession of weapons.

