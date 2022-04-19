Civil lawsuit filed against WWE Hall of Famer Sunny

A civil lawsuit has been filed against WWE Hall of Famer Sunny, real name Tammy Sytch, and boyfriend James F. Pente for their involvement in a tragic car accident. The car accident caused the death of 75-year-old Julian L. Lasseter.

The accident took place on March 25 in Ormond Beach, Florida (part of Volusia County, Florida). The former WWE Superstar was reportedly not in possession of a valid driver's license when the incident occurred.

As per PWIInsider, a civil lawsuit has been filed against Sytch & Pente, seeking damages in excess of $30,000. Alleging negligence on behalf of Sytch, the Lasseter family undertook all medical and funeral expenses.

According to PWInsider:

"The lawsuit alleges negligence by Sytch. In addition, Sytch’s boyfriend Pente is 'vicariously liable' for Sytch’s actions by allowing her to use his vehicle. The lawsuit further states that the Lasseter family has sustained medical and funeral expenses as a result of Sytch’s actions, and Lasseter’s adult daughter 'has suffered, and will suffer into the future, the loss of her father's companionship, instruction, guidance, and mental pain and suffering as a result of her father's death.'"

The incident disrupted the former manager's appearance at WrestleMania 38 weekend. While the 49-year-old and her boyfriend are yet to respond to the lawsuit, court records haven't shown any visibility of them being officially served.

Sunny wasn't arrested after the accident

The former WWE Superstar wasn't arrested for the accident. Reports began circulating about her arrest, which were deemed to be false by Mike Johnson of PWInsider:

"For those who have asked about reports that Tammy Sytch was arrested coming out of the traffic fatality incident on 3/25, Sytch has not been arrested, nor was she arrested on the date of the incident. There are stories making the rounds she was arrested, but PWInsider.com has confirmed that was not the case." (an excerpt from news on PWInsider.com)

After the accident, Sunny was rushed to a hospital for injuries sustained. The hospital collected the Hall of Famer's blood samples for a toxicology test. The result of the test is still unknown.

