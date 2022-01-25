5 WWE couples who are already in the Hall of Fame

Several real-life couples have already entered the WWE Hall of Fame in the past few years.

There are currently several real-life couples in Vince McMahon's company. A few of them are future WWE Hall of Famers, like Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. The Visionary and Big Time Becks will probably enter the prestigious club one day due to their accomplishments inside the squared circle.

Meanwhile, other WWE duos, who have contributed a lot to Vince McMahon's company, have already entered the Hall of Fame in the past few years. While most of these couples have split, only one is still together.

Here are five WWE couples who are already in the Hall of Fame.

#5. WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Sunny

Over the past three decades, Sunny has dated a few WWE Superstars. One of these wrestlers was Shawn Michaels.

The Heartbreak Kid kicked off his career in WWE in the late 1980s, nearly seven years before Sunny joined the company. In her autobiography, A Star Shattered: The Rise & Fall & Rise of Wrestling Diva Tammy "Sunny" Sytch, the 49-year-old revealed how she admired Michaels.

"I couldn’t help but admire him, up close and personal. He was always very nice to me, much different from how he treated the boys with the exception being the guys in 'The Clique.' He was extremely charming..." she wrote.

Sunny started dating Michaels in late 1996 while she was on a break from her relationship with her high school sweetheart Chris Candido. However, the couple's romance ended when Sunny refused to move in with Mr. WrestleMania.

Speaking on the Something to Wrestle podcast, the Hall of Famer touched on the trepidation she felt regarding her relationship with Michaels getting more serious. She was also open about her fear of completely ending things with Chris Candido.

"Shawn asked me to move in with him. And I was like, 'whoa, okay, this is where it’s going to get serious now.' So it came down to me thinking, 'okay, I can move to Texas with Shawn and either a) have a great life or have that end really badly. And b), on the other hand, if I do move to Texas with Shawn, and end it for good with Chris (...) I mean, Chris worshipped the ground I walked on. Like, I was everything to him, so my subconscious, I couldn’t just say to Chris, 'okay, we’re totally ended, we’re done forever now. I’m moving in with Shawn.'" (H/T Wrestling Inc)

After breaking up with Michaels, the two-time Slammy Award winner continued dating Candido for several more years. Meanwhile, The Heartbreak Kid married former Nitro Girl Rebecca Curci in 1999.

Michaels and Sunny are both now WWE Hall of Famers. They both joined the prestigious club in 2011. Eight years later, The Heartbreak Kid got inducted again into the Hall of Fame as part of D-Generation X.

