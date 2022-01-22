6 real-life couples who could join Edge and Beth Phoenix in the WWE Hall of Fame

Edge and Beth Phoenix are the only current real-life couple in the Hall of Fame. The Rated R Superstar became a Hall of Famer in 2012, a year after he initially retired due to injury. His wife, The Glamazon, also joined him in the Hall of Fame five years later.

A few real-life WWE couples could follow in Edge and Beth Phoenix's footsteps and join the Hall of Fame in the next few years. Some of these couples have already had one of them enter the company's most prestigious club, and there's a good chance their partners will also enter the Hall of Fame in the future.

Meanwhile, some other duos have the accomplishments that guarantee them a place among the greatest in history. Hence, they could also enter the Hall of Fame in the upcoming years.

Here are six real-life couples who could join Edge and Beth Phoenix in the Hall of Fame.

#6. WWE Superstars The Miz and Maryse

The Miz joined WWE after participating in the 2004 Tough Enough competition. He has since become one of the company's biggest stars. The Awesome One is now a two-time world champion and the only two-time Grand Slam Champion in the company's history.

The 41-year-old met his wife, Maryse, in WWE as he hosted the 2006 Diva Search competition, in which she participated. The couple dated for several years before announcing their engagement in 2013. A year later, they tied the knot.

Maryse is also a former champion. The 39-year-old spent nearly four years in Vince McMahon's company as a regular in-ring competitor between 2007 and 2011, during which she won two Divas titles.

The former Divas Champion left Vince McMahon's company in 2011 before returning five years later. Since her comeback, she has competed in only three matches.

Meanwhile, Maryse starred in seasons six and seven of WWE's reality show Total Divas. She also starred in WWE Studios' movie The Marine 5: Battleground, alongside her husband. Since 2018, The Miz and Maryse have had their own reality show, Miz & Mrs.

The It Couple have contributed much to Vince McMahon's company over the past decade and a half. Hence, it would not be a surprise if they both become Hall of Famers in the future.

