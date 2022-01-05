"Beth and I are having a blast"- Edge talks about working with Beth Phoenix in WWE

WWE Hall of Famers Beth Phoenix and Edge worked together for the first time in the ring at Day 1. The former helped her husband in his match against The Miz after his wife, Maryse, became involved in the one-on-one match.

On Instagram, Edge discussed how excited he is to be working with his wife. The Rated-R-Superstar also noted that this month will "probably be the first and last time" the two work together in WWE. The two are scheduled to face off against The Miz and Maryrse at the Royal Rumble later this month.

"This weekend was so much fun. For the first time ever Beth and I had interaction on screen for WWE. The best stuff happens when you can tell the performers are having fun, and Beth and I are having a blast. This month will probably be the first and last time you see us in this capacity, and I’m so thankful we get the opportunity," - Edge said

Phoenix played roles in Edge's feuds with Randy Orton and Seth Rollins, but this is the first time Pheonix has inserted herself as an active competitor..

The Royal Rumble will mark Beth Phoenix's first match in WWE since 2020

Beth Phoenix's first run with WWE came to a close in 2012. 5 years later The Glamazon returned to the company to be inducted into the Hall of Fame and compete on a part-time basis. She entered the 2019 and 2020 Women's Royal Rumble matches and went after the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships along side Natalya.

Phoenix also began showcasing her abilities on the mic, as she began doing guest commentary spots for various pay-per-views and high profile matches. Phoenix became a full-time commentator for the NXT brand in 2019. She held the position until last month when she announced her departure.

Beth Phoenix's last match in WWE took place during the 2020 Royal Rumble. She came in at number 19 and lasted over 23 minutes before being eliminated by Shayna Baszler. During the match Beth Phoneix suffered an injury to her head, which caused her to bleed significantly.

