Beth Phoenix announces decision to leave WWE NXT

Beth Phoenix has announced she is leaving her role as a commentator on WWE NXT 2.0. The Hall of Famer will be on the broadcast team for the last time this Sunday at NXT WarGames.

WWE NXT has been Beth Phoenix's home for the last two years, as she joined the commentary crew in May 2019. She has been a constant for the brand, particularly during its shift into the 2.0 era.

Phoenix announced her departure on her Twitter page; she shared a message in which she thanked the NXT team for the opportunity.

"Ahead of WarGames, I wanted to share that this Sunday will be my final night in NXT," wrote Phoenix. "While I will remain a part of WWE, I have made the choice to step away from the weekly broadcast booth to spend more time with my family. This was not an easy decision, as I have loved my three plus years and 135 episodes with NXT....

"I will be forever grateful to Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, Nigel McGuinness, Tom Phillips, Mauro Ranallo, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Michael Cole and my entire NXT family both in and out of the ring for the amazing opportunity," Phoenix continued. "NXT will always be part of me and Auntie Betty will always be a part of NXT...."

In the message, Phoenix made it clear that the NXT WarGames show on Sunday will be her final broadcast with the brand. She also noted that she will still be a part of WWE moving forward.

What next for Beth Phoenix in WWE?

Edge was in the ring with The Miz and Maryse this week on Monday Night RAW. Since then, rumors of a mixed tag-team match between "The It couple" and the duo of Edge and Beth Phoenix. The two WWE Hall of Famers are married in real life, and the company has used this relationship in storylines before.

A recent report claims that there are backstage talks of having Phoenix return to the ring. Edge is expected to enter into a feud with The Miz in the coming weeks, and the former WWE Women's Champion could easily get involved.

In related news, Maryse is also back with WWE in a full-time role, and all signs seem to point toward this potential mixed tag team match soon.

What do you think about Phoenix's announcement? What do you hope to see her do next? Sound off below.

Edited by Colin Tessier

