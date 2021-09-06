Daniel Bryan comments on his relationship with Vince McMahon after making his AEW debut

At the Media Scrum, right after his AEW debut at All Out, Daniel Bryan commented on various topics, one being his relationship with Vince McMahon.

After the main event of All Out, which saw Kenny Omega retain the AEW World Championship against Christian Cage, a brawl ensued as the heel faction attacked Christian and Jurassic Express. Daniel Bryan's music hit and he came out to a massive ovation to make the save. He stood tall with his fellow babyfaces to end the show on a massive high.

The American Dragon spoke to the media during the post-show scrum. Bryan stated that the Chairman of WWE can be overprotective of him, while he wants to push his limits.

"WWE was so gracious with me as far as the offer that they gave me. They were gonna let me go do some other stuff on the outside, but, I hate to say this, Vince sometimes - he and I have a great relationship. I love him, I do. Sometimes he's overprotective of me," Bryan said. (h/t Fightful)

Why did Daniel Bryan leave WWE for AEW?

Daniel Bryan enjoyed an exceptional career in WWE, where he won five world titles and main-evented two WrestleManias. He headlined this year's edition of The Show of Shows against Roman Reigns and Edge. Bryan's final match came against the Universal Champion in a Title vs. Career match on SmackDown.

He explained why he made the move from WWE to AEW during a promo for the live crowd after All Out went off the air. Daniel Bryan remains grateful for his time in WWE while stating that he's a "wrestler", presumably as opposed to a sports entertainer.

"I want to be able to push my limits. That's one of the things that I love about this, is like the physicality of what we do out there and being able to push my limits and being able to do that here in a safe manner is one of the things that really drew me here," Bryan revealed.

He mentioned AEW's talent and fanbase as other factors that swayed him towards being 'All Elite.'

