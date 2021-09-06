AEW All Out Results: Three huge debuts, CM Punk's first match in 7 years, Major title change

AEW All Out did not disappoint. It was easily one of the best pay-per-views of the year. We got a match of the year contender from the Lucha Brothers and The Young Bucks, as well as CM Punk's in-ring AEW debut. We also had Ruby Soho making her arrival to Tony Khan's promotion. We also had two major debuts to close off the show.

Read on for full AEW All Out results.

The Buy IN at AEW All Out: Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta, Orange Cassidy, and Jurassic Express vs. Matt Hardy, TH2, and Private Party

Everyone grabs a hold.



This match was a great option for The Buy-In. The crowd was red hot for this, and neither team disappointed. Matt Hardy and Wheeler Yuta kicked off the match off 'Delete' chants filling the arena.

The match's finish saw some incredible back and forth action from both teams before Jungle Boy forced Angelico to tap out to the Snare trap.

Result: Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta, Orange Cassidy, and Jurassic Express def. Matt Hardy, TH2, and Private Party

Grade: B

The Butcher made his AEW return after the match, taking out Orange Cassidy.

Miro (C) vs. Eddie Kingston at All Out (AEW TNT Championship Match)

Both Miro and Eddie Kingston have done fantastic work heading into this pay-per-view. Their match kicked off AEW All Out, and it was just as intense and hard-hitting as expected.

Both men threw everything they had at each other as the match began before the champion found an opening, dominating hard strikes and even a dropkick.

However, Miro made a mistake when he charged at Kingston in the corner, leading to the Mad King finding an opening, hitting a Saito Suplex to buy himself some time.

Both men traded chops and strikes, with Eddie Kingston getting the better of the exchange, following it up with another Saito Suplex. Kingston then went for his trademark spinning backfist, but Miro saw it coming and rolled out of the ring. Kingston didn't slow his onslaught and hit a suicide dive through the middle rope.

Back in the ring, Miro went for his trademark sidekick, only for Eddie to sidestep. Kingston made a mistake at this point, charging at Miro and crashing into the corner. Miro hit multiple strikes across the back before going for a German Suplex. Kingston tried to grab onto the corner and ended up taking the turnbuckle cover with him. Miro then locked in the Game Over, but Kingston managed to grab the bottom rope.

Miro looked very frustrated, and Kingston took advantage, hitting his spinning backfist followed by a DDT, only to get a nearfall off it.

Kingston tried to follow it up with a Piledriver but couldn't get it. Kingston tried to send Miro into the exposed turnbuckle, but the referee blocked it.

Seeing where the referee was, Miro hit a low blow followed by a boot to the head. He followed it up with his jumping high kick before pinning Kingston to retain his title.

Result: Miro def. Eddie Kingston

Grade: B+

