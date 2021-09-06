The Butcher returns to AEW at All Out 2021; ambushes top babyface 

The Butcher returned to AEW at All Out 2021, where he joined forces with his Hardy Family Office stablemates to attack Orange Cassidy.

At the pay-per-view's pre-show, The Buy-In, Orange Cassidy, Wheeler Yuta, Chuck Taylor, and Jurassic Express defeated Matt Hardy, Private Party, and TH2.

Though the match's outcome pleased the Chicago fans, The Butcher's return and subsequent attack on Cassidy led to the crowd raining down boos.

The Butcher even threatened to cut down Orange Cassidy's hair, though The Dark Order came out in time to avoid it from happening.

The Butcher was last seen in AEW at the promotion's first-ever house show on April 9th, The House Always Wins, where he unsuccessfully challenged the then TNT Champion Darby Allin. The Butcher suffered a hand injury during the match, due to which he was out of action for months.

Now that he's back and reunited with his tag team partner, The Blade, the two could find themselves feuding with Orange Cassidy and Best Friends, going by how things went down at All Out.

Some surprises could be in store for AEW All Out 2021

The Butcher's return to AEW at All Out 2021 was the first surprise of the night, though it's surely not going to be the last one. Daniel Bryan is widely expected to make his debut for Tony Khan's promotion at the pay-per-view, with the recent reports strongly hinting at the same.

I know WWE ruins ALOT of superstars, but let’s not act like Daniel Bryan didn’t have an amazing run in WWE. He accomplished everything. Honestly I don’t blame him for leaving. He had nothing left to do. He’ll be missed in WWE, but he’ll be great In AEW. I wish Bryan the best. pic.twitter.com/d15c1f4Prg — bkn • #CMPunkSZN (@KDTrey_SZN) September 3, 2021

Apart from that, the rumored debuts of Adam Cole and Ruby Soho (Ruby Riott) could also go down at the show. Soho is expected by many to be the surprise participant in the Women's Casino Battle Royale.

Did you enjoy The Butcher's return to AEW at All Out 2021? Do you think Daniel Bryan could make his AEW debut at the show? Sound off in the comments section below.

QT Marshall reacted to Roman Reigns' controversial comments. Check it out right here!

Edited by Alan John