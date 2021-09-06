Major update on Daniel Bryan's reported debut at All Out

Daniel Bryan's reported debut at All Out has dominated headlines ever since it was first reported. Fightful Select has another update on the American Dragon's imminent arrival in AEW.

The report stated that many people within AEW believe that Daniel Bryan will show up at All Out despite the talent not being informed of his debut outright. There's a chance that there could be a shift in plans due to AEW having multiple big shows over the next few weeks but as per Bodyslam.net, we should see Bryan Danielson at All Out.

All Out will witness the in-ring debut of CM Punk for AEW as the Second City Saint and Darby Allin go head-to-head. Daniel Bryan debuting on the same night would be huge for AEW and would further push them to solidify their place in the wrestling world.

"I don't want to dip my toe in the pool, I want to jump into the deep end."@CMPunk returns to the ring after 7 years in his first #AEW match against the daredevil @DarbyAllin TONIGHT at #AEWAllOut at 8e/5p LIVE on PPV: https://t.co/QXPqQvd9Pp pic.twitter.com/T3sO57Q57N — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 5, 2021

Daniel Bryan debuting at All Out will be massive for AEW

Daniel Bryan is one of the all-time greats. Despite all the obstacles in his way, The American Dragon somehow managed to become one of the biggest stars in all of wrestling. The "YES!" Movement was arguably the story of the decade and it was almost completely down to Bryan and his connection with the fans.

Not much can be said about Daniel Bryan's in-ring prowess that hasn't been said already, but he will add so much more to AEW and the wrestling business in general if he does join Tony Khan's promotion.

Bryan has been a long-time admirer of CMLL and NJPW. AEW will not restrict him from performing in either of those companies. The former WWE Heavyweight Champion will be a great mentor to the entire roster in AEW because who better to learn from than the guy who had millions asking the WWE to push him?

'He’s younger than me, but I was able to learn so much by wrestling him.'



Hiroshi Tanahashi remembers battles with the future Daniel Bryan in the latest Ace's HIGH!https://t.co/fuMpkxwPPS#njpw #goACE pic.twitter.com/QXLuE95mjs — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 6, 2021

AEW is still in its nascent stages. The likes of CM Punk, Daniel Bryan and Chris Jericho will go a long way in helping them establish the company as a top brand and we might be witnessing something special at All Out.

