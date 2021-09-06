Daniel Bryan reveals why he left WWE for AEW

Daniel Bryan has finally revealed his reasons behind leaving WWE and coming to AEW.

Daniel Bryan came out to a huge pop at the end of tonight's AEW All Out pay-per-view and fended off the villains to send the crowd home happy. The final shot of the event saw Bryan taking it all in while Adam Cole and company stared from the entrance ramp.

After All Out came to an end, Sean Ross Sapp posted a series of tweets highlighting Bryan's reasoning for coming to AEW. Bryan stated that he loved working for WWE and is grateful for his time in Vince McMahon's promotion. He then revealed the reasons behind leaving WWE and coming to AEW: AEW's talent, the AEW fanbase, and the fact that he's a wrestler and wants to wrestle.

Daniel Bryan says he loved working in WWE and was grateful, but still left. The reasons why were the talent, especially the ones who came from day 1. He wants fans to thank day one AEW stars for enticing former WWE names over. He says the second reason is the AEW fan base — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) September 6, 2021

Bryan's third reason behind debuting in AEW

Daniel Bryan has a long list of dream bouts ahead of him in AEW

Daniel Bryan's rumored All Elite Wrestling debut has finally happened. Bryan is one of the greatest wrestlers to ever step foot in the squared circle. He carries major star power with him that he built up during his years in WWE.

Daniel Bryan got candid about his wrestling career while talking to BT Sport in late 2020. Here's what Bryan had to say:

“I'm just kind of switching priorities in my life where for years wrestling has been kind of the key focus and all that kind of stuff. Where like, my contract is coming up soon and not to say that but we're looking at transitioning me to maybe less than a full-time wrestler. Like my time of being a full-time wrestler are numbered and I'm more going to be like a full-time dad, part-time wrestler. Wrestling is my side-job. Daddying is my most important job," said Bryan.

If you were to tell me in 2019 that in 2021 Daniel Bryan and Adam Cole were gonna be on AEW I would’ve said WTF are you smoking #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/nX2PfglgFO — CRAZYMichael (@CRAZYMichael1) September 6, 2021

Daniel Bryan's debut in All Elite Wrestling is an indication that he isn't done with wrestling in the least. He is currently 40-years-old but can still hang in the ring with the very best. AEW boasts a stacked roster and it would be nothing short of fascinating to see the former WWE Champion lock horns with top stars.

