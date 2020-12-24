How Triple H convinced Vince McMahon to hire Chyna

Jim Ross has given his take on how WWE hired Chyna in 1997. The former WWE commentator, who also worked behind the scenes in WWE management, said Triple H recommended his former girlfriend to Vince McMahon.

Chyna originally debuted in WWE as a bodyguard for D-Generation X members Shawn Michaels and Triple H. She had previously met both Superstars, as well as Steve Austin, before she signed a deal with WWE.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Ross recalled that Chyna was trained by Triple H's former trainer, Killer Kowalski. He also said that it was Triple H who set up a meeting between Chyna and Vince McMahon.

"She was socially involved with Triple H," said Ross. "She was trying to get in the wrestling business, very unique look, and I think Triple H gave Vince the idea to use her, and of course Vince, being a smart booker, was trying to acquiesce those top talents. Hunter was not yet a quote-unquote top guy but he was heading that way. It was inevitable."

Ross said Chyna’s distinctive look made her stand out to Vince McMahon. He also clarified that a recommendation from Killer Kowalski was more important to McMahon than Triple H’s recommendation at the time.

Chyna and Triple H’s WWE alliance

Chyna worked for WWE from 1997 to 2001

Triple H dated Chyna for several years before he became involved in a relationship with Stephanie McMahon.

On WWE television, both Triple H and Chyna were members of D-Generation X in the late 1990s. The faction, including Chyna, received an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019.