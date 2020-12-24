Create
How Triple H convinced Vince McMahon to hire Chyna

Left to right: Shane McMahon, Triple H, Chyna
Danny Hart
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 24 Dec 2020, 22:02 IST
News
Jim Ross has given his take on how WWE hired Chyna in 1997. The former WWE commentator, who also worked behind the scenes in WWE management, said Triple H recommended his former girlfriend to Vince McMahon.

Chyna originally debuted in WWE as a bodyguard for D-Generation X members Shawn Michaels and Triple H. She had previously met both Superstars, as well as Steve Austin, before she signed a deal with WWE.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Ross recalled that Chyna was trained by Triple H's former trainer, Killer Kowalski. He also said that it was Triple H who set up a meeting between Chyna and Vince McMahon.

"She was socially involved with Triple H," said Ross. "She was trying to get in the wrestling business, very unique look, and I think Triple H gave Vince the idea to use her, and of course Vince, being a smart booker, was trying to acquiesce those top talents. Hunter was not yet a quote-unquote top guy but he was heading that way. It was inevitable."

Ross said Chyna’s distinctive look made her stand out to Vince McMahon. He also clarified that a recommendation from Killer Kowalski was more important to McMahon than Triple H’s recommendation at the time.

Please credit Grilling JR and give a H/T to SK Wrestling for the transcription if you use these quotes.

Chyna and Triple H’s WWE alliance

Chyna worked for WWE from 1997 to 2001
Triple H dated Chyna for several years before he became involved in a relationship with Stephanie McMahon.

On WWE television, both Triple H and Chyna were members of D-Generation X in the late 1990s. The faction, including Chyna, received an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019.

Published 24 Dec 2020, 22:02 IST
