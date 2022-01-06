"This was just not in the cards at all" – WWE Hall of Famer on working with Edge

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix recently shared her thought process behind teaming up with husband Edge at the Royal Rumble.

Beth Phoenix joined WWE hosts Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp, and Ryan Pappolla on this week's episode of The Bump. The Glamazon spoke about her upcoming team-up with Edge and how it was just a dream a few years ago.

Beth Phoenix detailed that she and Edge would often discuss how they would never be able to step into the ring together in the years after Edge retired. Phoenix pointed out that the two characters were very different and never crossed paths during their active years in the company:

"Honestly, the only conversation we had about it was: Too bad, it'll never happen. There were never any circumstances prior to coming back from his neck injury. This was just not in the cards at all. Also, my character was a pretty self-sufficient character and so was Edge. Edge had his moments of sneakiness, working with other female characters as well. They weren't two characters that would converge."

Edge and Beth Phoenix will team up for the first time at Royal Rumble

A battle of the spouses is on the cards for this year's Royal Rumble.

Maryse continued to interfere in the one-on-one matchup between Edge and The Miz at WWE Day1 until Beth Phoenix decided to even the odds. The Glamazon made her way to ringside and caused a distraction that allowed Edge to spear the Miz and pick up the win.

However, when Miz and Maryse expressed their outrage over the outcome of the match, the "grit" couple Edge and Beth laid out a challenge for a mixed tag team match between them at Royal Rumble.

