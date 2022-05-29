5 former WWE Superstars who are now unrecognizable

Over the years since leaving WWE, a few former Superstars are now practically unrecognizable.

Despite aging, some former talents still look nearly as they did in their debut in Vince McMahon's company. Although his goatee has turned grey, Goldberg looks virtually identical to when he first signed with WWE in 2003. However, a few other former Superstars look much more different than they did during their days with WWE.

Here are five former WWE Superstars who are now unrecognizable.

#5. Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Paul London

Paul London retired from wrestling to pursue an acting career

About three years after kicking off his professional wrestling career, Paul London signed with Vince McMahon's promotion in 2003. He spent nearly five years in WWE, during which time he won the Cruiserweight Championship. He also held three Tag Team Titles, two alongside his famous tag team partner, Brian Kendrick.

In November 2008, the company released the former Cruiserweight Champion from his contract. After his departure, the 42-year-old competed for companies Lucha Underground and PWG, among others. Nevertheless, he has not competed since 2018. Later that same year, he announced his retirement from in-ring competition.

Over the past few years, London has pursued an acting career. He has appeared in a few movies, including Top of the Class, The Year of Laughing Dangerously, and Fusion. He looks much different than during his time in WWE, now sporting gray in his hair and beard.

#4. Kevin Thorn

Kevin Thorn is now a real estate agent and independent wrestler

After signing a developmental deal with Vince McMahon's company in 2002, Kevin Thorn spent two years in OVW before moving to SmackDown in 2004. However, his run on the main roster ended shortly after. He returned to OVW later that year before getting released in July 2005.

After his release, Thorn competed on the independent circuit for nearly a year. He then returned in 2006, joining the rebooted ECW brand. He adopted a new vampire persona and later joined Elijah Burke, Matt Striker, and Marcus Cor Von to form the New Breed faction.

After leaving the New Breed following a defeat against CM Punk, he had a brief singles run before returning to OVW in early 2008. Nearly a year later, he left the company for a second time. He has since been active on the independent circuit while working in real estate. Thorn's appearance now is almost a complete contrast to his days in WWE.

#3. Former Tag Team Champion Chuck Palumbo

Chuck Palumbo retired from pro wrestling in 2012

After a three-year stint in WCW, Chuck Palumbo debuted in Vince McMahon's company in mid-2001. He spent a few months on the main roster as part of The Alliance before the company sent him to its developmental territory, OVW.

In November 2001, Palumbo returned to the main roster to join forces with Billy Gunn, forming the famous tag team Billy & Chuck. For nearly a year, the duo became one of the top tag teams in the company. They won the WWE Tag Team Titles twice before quietly splitting in late 2002 after Gunn suffered an injury.

Palumbo struggled to find success following his separation from Gunn. In November 2004, the company released him from his contract. In 2006, The 50-year-old returned to WWE. Nevertheless, his second run ended two years later when the company let him go in November 2008.

After his departure, Chuck competed for a few years on the independent circuit before quietly retiring in 2012.

Nearly a decade and a half since leaving the McMahon promotion, Palumbo now looks almost unrecognizable.

#2. Nick Dinsmore a.k.a. Eugene

Eugene is still active on the independent circuit

About 18 years ago, Nick Dinsmore debuted on Monday Night RAW as the beloved character Eugene. He spent nearly three years with the promotion, during which he won the World Tag Team Championships once alongside William Regal. Nevertheless, the company released him from his contract in September 2007.

Two years later, Eugene briefly returned to WWE. However, his second run lasted only a few months before the company let him go again. In 2013, the former tag champion returned to become a trainer for NXT. He would be released once more in October 2014.

Since his departure, Dinsmore has been active on the independent circuit. Now rocking a thick full beard and short hair, he looks a lot different than he did in WWE.

#1. Former Tag Team Champion Domino

Domino has not competed since 2016

In 2005, Domino signed with Vince McMahon's company after competing for a few years in different promotions. He spent about two years in developmental before making his main roster debut in 2007. He is best known for being a part of the tag team Deuce 'n Domino.

The 42-year-old spent only a year on the main roster, during which time he won the WWE Tag Team Titles once alongside his partner Deuce. The company then released him from his contract in August 2008. Two years later, Domino briefly returned to the company to compete in a few matches for its then-developmental brand, FCW, before leaving again.

After his departure, Domino competed for a few years in different promotions before retiring from in-ring competition. The former Tag Team Champion is now almost unrecognizable.

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ken Norris