Booker T apologizes to former WWE Superstar for injuring him

Booker T has now issued an apology to Paul London for injuring him during a match.

During an episode of the Cafe de Rene podcast, London disputed that the Hall of Famer was a safe worker. He said Booker had hurt him in the ring with a back elbow, breaking his nose, and had never apologized to him for it. He went on to add that Booker had not always been a safe performer in the ring and said he was suffering from "delusions." Rene Dupree also accused him during the show.

Booker T apologized to London on his Hall of Fame podcast, saying he had not done anything out of malice:

“I want to say, first and foremost, to Paul London, I apologize. Okay? If I did anything that you thought I did out of malice or if I hurt you, I apologize.” (h/t Wrestling Inc)

He went on to add that he had forgotten about the incident in question. The WWE Hall of Famer admitted to having issues with him executing his back elbow, but he had never meant to hurt London:

“I always had problems with it because I had to lean into it as opposed to just throwing it up. So, but, I was going to throw it in a spot to where you could get caught if you didn’t take it right, you know?” Booker T continued, “So it wasn’t out of malice or anything like that, it wasn’t actually to hurt Paul London or anything like that. But I did hurt him, okay?” (h/t Wrestling Inc)

Booker T had harsher words for Rene Dupree

While the Hall of Famer felt that London could have approached and discussed the issue with him, he did apologize to the superstar. However, when talking about Dupree, the legend was far harsher.

Booker said Dupree made major mistakes during his time with the company and that he was picking a fight with the wrong person:

“I don’t think he [Dupree] wants to get into the weeds with Booker T or anything like that on bringing up past transgressions … I don’t think he wants to go there. Because I think that his laundry list is going to be like a mile longer than mine … Guys need to just stop talking about things that they really don’t need to be talking about, because it was wrestling."

It remains to be seen if London will respond to Booker T's apology, or if Rene Dupree has anything more to say about it.

