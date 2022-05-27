"I don’t think he wants to go there" - Booker T responds to former WWE star accusing him of breaking his nose

WWE legend Booker T fired back at Rene Dupree and Paul London after they made accusations against him.

During an appearance on Dupree's Cafe de Rene show, London claimed that the WWE Hall of Famer broke his nose and never apologized for it. This was in response to Booker referring to himself as a safe worker. Rene Dupree accused the six-time world champion of the same thing, claiming that the latter broke his nose a week after Paul London's.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that he doesn't want to bring up Dupree's past because the former WWE star made more mistakes compared to him during his time in the company.

“I don’t think he [Dupree] wants to get into the weeds with Booker T or anything like that on bringing up past transgressions … I don’t think he wants to go there. Because I think that his laundry list is going to be like a mile longer than mine … Guys need to just stop talking about things that they really don’t need to be talking about, because it was wrestling," Booker said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

You can check out the video below:

Booker added that Rene Dupree was bigger than a lot of the talent in the locker room, yet he was always talking about how he was a kid at 20 years old. He also encouraged the latter to stop trying to blame others for his own downfall.

Renee Dupree issued a response to Booker T's comments

During the show, Dupree left a message in the chat stating that he is more than welcome to clear the air and chat stories with the WWE legend.

Booker T said he's willing to speak with him, and he thinks it's a much-needed conversation.

"Always willing to chat right here inside the 'Hall Of Fame' because it’s real talk. And more importantly, I think it’s needed, because I never thought him [Dupree] and I had any heat, ever. I was never a bully and I think those guys can attest to that. Hit me up in the DMs, man.”

Renee Dupree was a part of WWE from 2002 to 2007. He held the record for being the youngest champion in the company's history for multiple years. He was part of a stable known as La Resistance, with Sylvain Grenier and Robért Conway.

It remains to be seen whether the former WWE Superstar will appear on Booker's Hall of Fame podcast to clear the air.

