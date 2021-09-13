5 things we learned from former WWE Superstar Kevin Thorn's Sportskeeda interview

Former WWE Superstar Kevin Thorn certainly experienced a unique, diverse and interesting WWE career.

Now operating a thriving real-estate business, Thorn was a WWE Superstar for a number of years between 2002 and 2009. He portrayed well-known characters such as Mordecai on SmackDown and the gothic vampire Kevin Thorn on WWE's ECW brand.

Thorn also portrayed another gothic style character named Seven in Ohio Valley Wrestling, WWE's then developmental territory.

A variety of topics in the world of professional wrestling and beyond were discussed, including Kevin Thorn's tenure with WWE throughout the 2000s.

#5 Kevin Thorn explains the origins for his WWE character Mordecai

Kevin Thorn made his WWE main roster debut in 2004, debuting the villianous Mordecai character on SmackDown. Immediately, many within the WWE Universe drew parallels between Mordecai and WWE icon The Undertaker.

Kevin Thorn discussed the concept behind the Mordecai character and also revealed what he originally wanted the character to be called:

"[The] Mordecai gimmick was basically born, I grew up in a baptist church. A lot of parents, grandparents were catholic. I always kind of liked that supernatural thing with sin, stuff like that. Mordecai was actually supposed to be Malakai. I wanted to be Malakai, i didn't want to be Mordecai. That's because Children of the Corn, when i was younger, scared the ever-living crap out of me. I still don't like driving through corn fields to this day," said Thorn.

It has been reported over the years that Mordecai was in line for a monster push upon his arrival on WWE television. Early vignettes for the character referenced The Undertaker and then-WWE Champion Eddie Guerrero, indicating future feuds for the character.

Kevin Thorn confirmed that he was scheduled to feud with both The Undertaker and Guerrero, although immaturity prevented that from happening:

"I was supposed to go against The Undertaker, [and] Eddie Guerrero. I was supposed to do a lot of stuff. But i ended up being an idiot and got into a fight at a bar and it just didn't work out. Just didn't work out that way man. Live and learn," Thorn concluded.

