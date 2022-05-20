5 backstage stories you may not know about Stephanie McMahon

There are a few backstage stories about WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon that wrestling fans may not know.

The Billion Dollar Princess has worked in several jobs inside WWE, including being a receptionist, a writer, and Executive Vice President of Creative. Since 2013, Stephanie has held the position of Chief Brand Officer. However, Vince McMahon's daughter recently announced that she is temporarily stepping away from the company.

Over the past few years, several WWE Superstars have revealed backstage stories about Stephanie. While she saved the career of one of WWE's biggest legends, she helped another re-propose to his wife.

Here are five backstage stories you may not know about Stephanie McMahon.

#5. Stephanie McMahon supported Hornswoggle after a bad breakup

In 2007, Hornswoggle went through a bad breakup after discovering that his partner, Anne, had an affair with a former independent wrestler. Although he initially tried to reconcile with her, she decided to end their relationship.

In his book "Life Is Short, and So Am I: My Life Inside, Outside, and Under the Wrestling Ring", the former Cruiserweight Champion stated that he could not help but take his heartache to work. He also disclosed that Stephanie McMahon supported him during that difficult time:

"I was miserable but everyone in WWE was so supportive, even people I didn't expect it from. Soon after Anne and I split up, I was at RAW doing a segment where I chased Melina out of the shower and through the building. Vince's daughter and EVP of creative, Stephanie McMahon, was producing the spot and, between takes, she pulled me aside to say, 'Hey, I heard what's going on at home and I'm sorry about what's happening. But let me tell you, in this new role, you're going to get a lot of attention. You're going to have a lot of fun with this.' I though that was thoughtful and supportive, especially since I hadn't been doing right by her family's company when I was missing so many shows," he wrote.

Hornswoggle spent nearly a decade in Vince McMahon's company. WWE, however, released him from his contract in May 2016.

#4. Paul Heyman praised Stephanie McMahon for standing up to her father

Stephanie McMahon has had a few confrontations with her father over the past two decades. In an interview with David Meltzer, The Billion Dollar Princess recalled once having a heated argument with the WWE Chairman that left her hurt. Paul Heyman then praised Stephanie for standing up to her father.

McMahon also disclosed in the same interview why Heyman believed that clashing with her father was good for her.

"Paul Heyman actually said to me one time… I was really upset over something that had happened with my dad as my boss, and it really hurt. It was this one particular incident, and it just rocked my world. And Paul Heyman said to me, 'You know what Steph? This is so good!' And I said, 'Why is this so good, Paul?' And he said, 'Because, if you can stand in a room and look Vince McMahon in the eye, and go toe to toe with him on whatever opinion you're trying to share, anybody else pales in comparison,'" she said. [H/T: Wrestling-Edge]

While Stephanie is now taking a leave of absence from WWE, Heyman is still Roman Reigns' Special Counsel.

#3. Stephanie McMahon once caught a WWE Superstar drunk

Stephanie McMahon did not usually allow superstars to break the rules

WWE has strict rules, which Stephanie McMahon has always tried to respect. However, she has also shown some flexibility in a few situations, including an incident involving former WWE Superstar Rhino (AKA Rhyno).

In an interview with Talk'N'Shop, Rhino revealed that Stephanie once caught him drunk in 2004. However, he believes his friendship with The Billion Dollar Princess saved him from getting punished by WWE.

"I started drinking and almost finished a fifth, and I didn't drink at the time, so I'm just wasted. We're leaving, I'm riding with Christian and we had a late flight, it was an afternoon show. I don't [know] why, but I was throwing waters in my bag, I couldn't take them on the plane, I was just throwing them in the bag and staggering. [Stephanie] comes up and is like, 'Rhino, are you okay?' She wanted to make sure I wasn't pilled up, you could smell the alcohol on me. I thought, 'Sh*t, what a buzzkill.' I think it's because we developed that friendship, [WWE] didn't say anything to me.[H/T: Wrestling Headlines]

Rhino left WWE in 2005. Although he returned in 2015, he departed again four years later. He is currently active in IMPACT Wrestling.

#2. Stephanie McMahon saved John Cena's job

Stephanie McMahon saved John Cena from getting fired

Although John Cena is now arguably the greatest superstar in WWE history, he was on the verge of getting fired 20 years ago before Stephanie McMahon saved his job.

During an episode of the Ruthless Aggression documentary series, Cena disclosed that WWE was planning to fire him only a few months after his SmackDown debut:

"The WWE, they used to make a series of cuts around late November and around mid-May. I was told that I would be getting my release in Christmas cuts. Because it just wasn't working and I, there was no argument, there wasn't. They gave it to me on a silver platter, John Cena, Ruthless aggression, and I failed. I messed it up," he said. [H/T: First Sportz]

However, things changed after Stephanie, coincidentally, heard him performing a freestyle rap in the back of a bus.

"We're all on the same bus, so I heard a bunch of guys sitting in the back of the bus like where Rikishi and Rey Mysterio kind of leading the charge, and they were all freestyling. Just to pass the time, it was a long bus ride. And I remember being like, 'let's go try this'. Just dove right in, and it was like it resonated with me. In two seconds I made a small rap about the tuna fish, the jetway, the plane we were about to go on, the destination. And then kinda closed it with a comment about Stephanie. She was like, 'Would you like to do this on television?', I said, 'Absolutely," he added.

Cena then adopted The Doctor of Thuganomics persona, which became very successful. Thanks to Stephanie, he continued to work in WWE for many more years and became the face of the company.

#1. Stephanie McMahon helped Batista re-propose to his wife

Stephanie McMahon helped Batista re-propose to his wife in 2005

After divorcing his first wife, Glenda, Batista married his second, Angie, in 1998. However, they were so broke when they tied the knot that they only exchanged cheap silver wedding bands.

Seven years later, Batista decided to re-propose to his wife with the help of Stephanie McMahon backstage at WrestleMania 21. In his book "Batista Unleashed," The Animal disclosed the details of that night:

"So before WrestleMania [21], I went out and bought her a diamond engagement ring from Tiffany's. (...) I gave it to Stephanie McMahon to hold and arranged for Angie to come backstage right after the match. When Angie met me, Stephanie slipped me the ring in its blue box. I had Hunter's blood all over me and it got all over the box as I handed it to my wife. She's probably the only woman in the world who got an engagement ring from Tiffany's in a box covered in blood. She opened it and just started crying. I bent over her and I started crying, too. Then I asked her if she would marry me, using the words I'd wished I'd used those many years before. She kind of fell into my arms. It was a magical night," he wrote.

After the proposal, Stephanie and her husband Triple H gave the couple a bottle of Cristal champagne as a gift. Nevertheless, Batista and Angie's marriage ended nearly a year later.

