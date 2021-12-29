5 WWE SmackDown Superstars Roman Reigns has never faced one-on-one

A few weeks ago, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns claimed he had no competition on SmackDown. Nonetheless, The Tribal Chief is yet to face a few SmackDown Superstars one-on-one.

Reigns defeated Braun Strowman and The Fiend Bray Wyatt at Payback last year to capture the Universal Title. Since then, he has defended his title against several superstars, including legends like Edge, Rey Mysterio, and John Cena. He has also defeated several others, like Finn Balor, Cesaro, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Nevertheless, The Head of the Table is yet to face a few SmackDown Superstars one-on-one. While he has never shared the ring with some of them, he has teamed up to compete against others in tag team action.

Here are five WWE SmackDown Superstars Roman Reigns has never faced one-on-one.

#5. WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali

Mustafa Ali joined WWE in 2016 after competing for over a decade on the independent circuit. The 35-year-old has since squared off against many top superstars one-on-one, including Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, and Finn Balor. However, Ali never went head-to-head with the current Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

The former Policeman and The Tribal Chief have shared the ring only four times in WWE. In October 2019, the two wrestlers teamed up with Shorty G to defeat Cesaro, King Corbin, and Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown. Later that same month, Reigns, Ali, and Shorty G joined forces with Ricochet and Rusev to defeat Lashley, Corbin, Nakamura, Orton, and Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel.

In November 2019, Reigns and Ali teamed up again with Shorty G to face Bobby Roode, Dolph Ziggler, and Corbin on SmackDown. Nonetheless, Reigns, Shorty G, and Ali's team lost the bout. Two days later, the three superstars joined forces with Corbin and Braun Strowman to form Team SmackDown at Survivor Series. They defeated RAW and NXT in the 5-on-5-on-5 Men's Survivor Series elimination match.

A Bird That Wrestles @FightBirdFight Mustafa Ali should be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns. He's never won a world title in WWE, and absolutely deserves to if he re-signs. Roman's title reign should end by building a new star. Mustafa Ali should be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns. He's never won a world title in WWE, and absolutely deserves to if he re-signs. Roman's title reign should end by building a new star. https://t.co/c1Svh8FHsI

Although Reigns and Ali fought on the same team several times, they have never been opponents. Hence, many WWE fans would be interested in seeing the two go one-on-one against each other in a never-seen-before match.

