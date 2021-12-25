5 WWE stars who are close friends with Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is one of the biggest names in WWE today. The Head of the Table has carved a niche for himself in the company over the past couple of years and has become a needle mover in the industry.

Behind the scenes, Reigns has a good relationship with many WWE Superstars. Many fans already know about his relationship with The Usos, Naomi, Solo Sikoa, and Tamina. All five WWE Superstar have family relations with Reigns and are very close to him.

Outside of his family circle, there are a few men who are good friends with Roman Reigns in WWE. These stars have worked with him for several years and have managed to form a bond with him.

With that being said, take a look at the five WWE stars who are close friends with Roman Reigns.

#5. Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman had an iconic partnership in WWE

Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns have had one of the best partnerships in WWE in recent years. Reigns reached the top of WWE at SummerSlam 2020, and Heyman came in to support The Tribal Chief.

Paul Heyman was working with Reigns’ arch-enemy Brock Lesnar for several years. However, Heyman and Roman Reigns managed to form a special bond when they got together.

Paul Heyman has also worked with Reigns’ family for several years and helped them out in the wrestling business. That helped the two men form a great bond on and off-screen.

In an interview with CBS Sports, Reigns spoke about his relationship with Paul Heyman and how he wished to work with the wise man for a long time.

“If something happens and we're no longer on screen together, I don't think I'll ever want to work without him one way or another. Even if we're not a pairing on television anymore, I will still want and need him at television to work with me.” He said. Even throughout the week. We'll start texting throughout the week to get ideas and figure out the message we want to get across. It's a weekly battle where we don't always get our way, but we try our best to do that.” Roman Reigns added

The Tribal Chief may have ended their on-screen rivalry. However, he wishes to continue working with his friend for as long as possible. The two share a special bond both on and off-screen. That could lead to them getting back together sooner rather than later.

