WWE News: Roman Reigns explains why R-Truth is one of the greatest of all time

Roman Reigns had words of high praise for R-Truth

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Roman Reigns shed light on his strong friendship with fellow WWE Superstar R-Truth.

Additionally, Reigns explained why R-Truth is one of the greatest of all time. The Big Dog also expressed his gratitude for having received a considerable amount of support during his fight against leukemia.

Roman Reigns considers R-Truth to be like family, akin to his real-life cousins The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso)

In relation to the close bond that he shares with R-Truth, as well as the latter’s legacy in pro wrestling, Reigns stated:

"Ronnie is my best friend. He's right there with the Usos, he's like blood to me."

"We first started riding together six years ago. He used to always tell me, 'Be that babyface, baby. Always be kind to people.' We've been tight for a long time, and he's one of the greatest of all-time."

Reigns explained that although the hardcore professional wrestling community may have already been familiar with R-Truth’s body of work, he’s glad that other fans are now able to watch more of R-Truth’s work (likely in reference to the latter’s recent storyline with the WWE 24/7 Title).

Furthermore, Reigns expounded that R-Truth can be silly as well as serious, and is like his on-screen character in real-life too.

The Big Dog added that R-Truth is one of the most charismatic and positive people one can be around; and that R-Truth enjoys being kind to others, and is a real-life babyface.

Moreover, Reigns emphasized that he aims to help and support other people who are fighting cancer, and that the support he received during his battle against the disease helped him bounce back.

