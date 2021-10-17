5 new challengers for The Usos on WWE SmackDown

The Usos are certainly cementing their legacies as the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Last week on Monday Night RAW, the brothers fought WWE Champion Big E and his challenger at Crown Jewel, Drew McIntyre. Despite winning the bout by count-out, the members of The Bloodline held their own in this contest.

On the latest episode of Supersized SmackDown, the duo successfully overcame Street Profits in a Street Fight. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford gave it all, with the latter almost sealing the deal with the Frog Splash.

In the end, the SmackDown Tag Team Champions showed their class as Jimmy and Jey superkicked Dawkins and then hit two consecutive splashes to emerge victorious.

The rivalry between The Usos and Street Profits has now been put to rest as the latter moves to RAW following Crown Jewel 2021.

That said, Jimmy and Jey can now look for new challenges on the blue brand. Let's take a look at five new challengers for the Usos on SmackDown.

#5 Hit Row vs The Usos

Hit Row is one of the most impressive factions on the NXT with members Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, Top Dolla, and B-Fab.

On the May 18 episode of NXT this year, this faction had their first tag team match when the duo of Adonis and Top Dolla defeated the team of Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese. After an impressive run in the brand, Hit Row has now moved to SmackDown in the recent WWE Draft.

The up-and-coming stable will try to make their mark on the blue brand. Nothing can be better than going after the SmackDown Tag Team Champions. The contest pinning these two teams will surely be an exciting one.

