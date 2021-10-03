5 possible storylines for The New Day on SmackDown

The WWE Draft 2021 on the latest episode of SmackDown saw The New Day drafted to the blue brand.

Truth be told, it was surprising to see Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods drafted to SmackDown as they just reunited with their Big E on WWE RAW. One would've expected the high-flyers to stay on the red brand and have the WWE Champion's back as he feuds with The Hurt Business.

The former multi-time Tag Team Champions were in action on their first day on SmackDown as they teamed up with the Street Profits to take on Alpha Academy and The Dirty Dawgs in a massive eight-man tag team match. They emerged victorious over the heels as Kingston and Woods laid Robert Roode to rest with precision.

In this article, we look at five possible storylines for The New Day on SmackDown.

#5 The New Day begin a feud with the newly drafted Mustafa Ali and Mansoor on SmackDown

A contest pinning The New Day against Mustafa Ali and Mansoor will be filled with athleticism and high-flying in-ring abilities.

The two teams recently competed on RAW in a Tag Team Turmoil match for a chance to battle RK-Bro, the reigning RAW Tag Team Champions.

Ali and Mansoor gave it their all with the latter almost rolling up Woods for the win. In the end, Kofi nailed Ali with Trouble in Paradise followed by a top rope elbow-drop by Woods securing The New Day's victory.

The WWE Universe will surely be excited to see these teams lock horns again on the blue brand.

