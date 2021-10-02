WWE Draft Night 1 - Best and worst- Big mistake with a former Universal Champion, AEW stars referenced on SmackDown 

SmackDown was host to WWE Draft Night 1 and the show was tremendous. There's hardly anything to complain about from the show.

That said, this is a 'best and worst' article, and the two aspects of this week's show that did not quite hit home will be mentioned here. While there's not enough space to mention every positive from WWE Draft Night 1, rest assured that it was a good show. If SmackDown hits a home run like this every single week, fans would certainly celebrate!

#3 WWE Draft Night 1 - Best/Worst: The New Day splits up!

Is The New Day splitting up ONCE AGAIN on WWE Draft Night 1 a good thing or a bad one? It's very hard to tell at this stage of the game, and it will become more obvious with the passage of time.

Also, with Big E on RAW and Drew McIntyre on SmackDown, when do we get to see these two gladiators lock horns? Last week on RAW, a lot of fans were excited by the possibility of this encounter. One has to believe that it's going to remain a dream match for somewhere down the line!

It would have been cool to see an extended Hurt Business vs. New Day feud, but we got what we got, one has to believe. Big E has the chance to do great things as a singles competitor away from the comedy that comes with being a part of the New Day!

This reviewer can't come to a conclusion about whether The New Day splitting up on WWE Draft Night 1 is a good thing or bad. Chime in below with your thoughts.

