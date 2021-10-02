WWE Draft 2021, Round 1 results: Charlotte Flair and former Champion swap brands

WWE Draft 2021 is here as night one of the annual spectacle is underway at tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. In an interesting move, Charlotte Flair and former Women's Champion Bianca Belair swapped brands.

The draft was hosted by the on-screen authority figures Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville, who kicked things off tonight at WWE Draft 2021 by announcing round one picks.

Unlike the previous year, there were only four picks in the first round, with both RAW and SmackDown picking two superstars each.

Roman Reigns becomes the first pick at WWE Draft 2021

The overall number one pick at WWE Draft 2021, as expected by many, was the Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief was picked up by SmackDown and will remain on the brand he likes to call "the Island of Relevancy."

The second overall pick at the draft, picked up by Monday Night RAW, was the WWE Champion Big E. He recently moved to the red brand after winning the WWE title last month by defeating Bobby Lashley.

While the first two picks at WWE Draft 2021 remained on their respective brands, the next two picks were major surprises.

Friday Night SmackDown next drafted the RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. It is to be seen how WWE handles the situation with her title since SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch hasn't been drafted yet, as of the writing of this article.

The fourth pick of the WWE Draft 2021 saw yet another brand change as former SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair was picked up by RAW.

Belair would surely be a huge addition to the red brand's women's roster, which desperately needs a big name after losing The Queen to the blue brand.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for further results from the draft and coverage of SmackDown.

Also Read

Comment down and let us know your thoughts on the round of WWE Draft 2021, with Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair swapping brands.

Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone get you in the mood for the WWE Draft. Click here for more.

Edited by Alan John

LIVE POLL Q. Who got the best picks in Round One of the WWE Draft 2021? RAW SmackDown 7 votes so far