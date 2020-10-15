This year's WWE Draft kicked off on last week's episode of WWE SmackDown. In the fourth round of picks, while Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston were celebrating with Big E after the duo beat Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships, Stephanie McMahon announced to the WWE Universe that Woods and Kingston were drafted to WWE RAW and that Big E will remain on SmackDown.

Is WWE pushing Big E as a singles competitor?

WWE fans have wondered over the past few weeks what WWE has planned for Big E. According to Dave Meltzer, on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE plans to give Big E a huge push, and we may see him in the main event.

“Big E — he’s going to get a huge push. He doesn’t have any tenure as a main event babyface, but he’s going to get that push.”

Earlier this year, Kofi Kingston suffered a kayfabe injury after a Tables match against Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Extreme Rules. Since then, WWE has been pushing Big E as a singles competitor.

Over the past few weeks, Big E has faced The Miz, John Morrison, and Sheamus. The New Day member has beaten all the opponents that he has faced in his latest singles push. When RETRIBUTION appeared on WWE SmackDown, it looked like Big E was the locker room leader that would drive the faction away from the brand.

On last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Big E faced Sheamus in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. The two WWE Superstars took each other to the limit, but Big E won the hellacious match after pinning the Celtic Warrior following the Big Ending.

