Roman Reigns and The Bloodline are the best heel faction we've seen in a long time

There's no doubting that Roman Reigns is one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling right now. Along with him comes his family.

Reigns and the The Usos have formed one of the best heel factions in recent memory. Flanked by the always entertaining Paul Heyman, the group has dominated SmackDown for months now. Roman Reigns has now spent over 400 days as the WWE Universal Champion, and his cousins are currently the Tag Team Titleholders.

What makes this group so unique is the apparent connection that they are a real family and that Reigns has assumed the role of Tribal Chief, The Head of the Table in an almost Godfather-like role.

Roman Reigns continues to establish that he's the best heel in wrestling right now.

From his ominous entrance music to his slow walk to the ring, Roman Reigns commands the crowd as WWE's top villain. He does a great job of portraying himself with the arrogance that makes for the perfect bad guy.

His Bloodline faction is an extension of that, as they realize they are WWE royalty and hold all the gold. It's what makes this gang unique and one of the reasons why they are the best heel faction in the game today.

In fact, The Bloodline could eventually go down as one of the best heel groups of all time. Or, at least, in recent memory.

Roman Reigns make the perfect leader of this group. His cerebral silence is contrasted by the brash boldness of everyone in his tribe. It makes for compelling television, as you can see him quietly stewing whenever anyone makes a mistake.

That's what makes this treacherous trio so intriguing to watch. Even though they may have internal turmoil at times, they are still family and stick together by any means necessary.

This was reflected again on this week's episode of SmackDown when they crossed paths with 'King' Xavier Woods, who vowed to make Jimmy Uso kneel to him in defeat.

After Woods' victory, Jimmy appeared to consent to the terms of the match, only for Roman Reigns to come flying in with a Superman Punch out of nowhere. It was a perfect display of The Bloodline's power. They play by their own rules while at the same time governing over the blue brand.

While they may never go down with the likes of The Four Horsemen or nWo, right now, The Bloodline is the best heel faction in all of wrestling.

And their dastardly deeds are definitely worth watching.

