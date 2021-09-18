The Usos have proven they're one of the greatest tag teams of all time

The Usos entered the WWE ranks over a decade ago, and they have been a symbol of tag team excellence ever since.

Jimmy and Jey Uso originally came into the company with a much different look, which harkened back to their traditional Samoan heritage. While The Usos found tons of initial success, they didn't truly blossom until their characters evolved. As a pair of more street-wise and urban warriors, they transformed themselves and became more relatable characters.

It's easy to point out the accomplishments of The Usos in WWE. They have won a combined total of seven tag team titles and have engaged in classic battles with teams like The New Day, The Shield, and The Revival (now known as FTR in All Elite Wrestling).

But The Usos are not just one of the greatest duos of the modern era. They are among the best of all time and right now, they may be on the best run of their already storied careers.

Their current angle alongside WWE Champion Roman Reigns has further shown The Usos' versatility.

As part of The Bloodline, they have been paired with their cousin and the reigning Universal champion.

While they have played the role of background singers in Roman's band, make no mistake, they are frontmen when it comes to the symphony of Smackdown.

The Usos have carried the banner for the tag team division for 10 years, even more so than the aforementioned New Day. They have exemplified excellence in the ring while growing their characters as part of the Tribal Chief's family.

Even in a losing effort against Big E and Finn Balor on this week's episode of Smackdown, Jimmy and Jey Uso showed their usual excellence.

No one can be sure how long The Usos will play the heel role or serve as Reigns' lackeys. They will likely have another turn back to being babyfaces at some point down the line.

But one thing is for sure. When these two finally end their careers - heel or face - they will be remembered as one of the greatest teams in WWE history.

While some people have (rightfully) criticized the brothers for their well-documented legal issues outside the ring, it appears they have now gotten things in order and are obviously on their way to the WWE Hall of Fame someday.

At just 36 years of age, these twins have plenty of time left to cement their legacy as legends in tag team wrestling. It will be interesting to see how much more "ISH" they accomplish... before they finally ride off into a Samoan sunset.

