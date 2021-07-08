The Usos' 6 greatest tag team matches

The Usos have become one of the greatest tag teams in WWE history. Debuting in 2010, the sons of Rikishi have seen many character changes and developments over the course of the past 10 years. They have evolved before our eyes and grown so much.

From humble beginnings coming to the company with Tamina Snuka in their corner, The Usos have become 6-time WWE Tag Team Champions and put on so many memorable contests. Their undeniable skills in the ring have been on full display frequently. They are not only one of the most popular tag teams, but also have put on some of the best tag team matches in company history.

With the future of The Usos in flux due to the latest off-screen incident for Jimmy, it is always nice to look back on the run of this legendary tag team. In this article, let's take a look at The Usos' six greatest tag team matches.

#6 The Usos vs. The Bar (WWE Survivor Series 2017)

2017 was a banner year for The Usos. After defeating American Alpha for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, Jimmy and Jey took part in an iconic tag team rivalry against The New Day, trading the titles for months. After finally putting their rivals behind them, they represented the SmackDown brand against the Raw Tag Team Champions The Bar at Survivor Series 2017.

At this point, Cesaro and Sheamus had been together for almost a year and developed into a force. At the previous year's Survivor Series, The Bar were the sole survivors of Team Raw, last eliminating The Usos in a dramatic finish to a 10-on-10 Traditional Survivor Series Match. This meeting would prove which tag team is truly better.

Their hard-hitting style meshed well with the high flying arsenal of The Usos. The action started out hot in this one. The pacing for this contest was brilliant and built tremendously into a really fun finish. The Usos used their experience as a tag team to hit big moves on The Bar, finishing them off with an Uso Splash for the win.

Edited by Jack Cunningham