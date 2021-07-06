Breaking: Jimmy Uso arrested for DUI again - Reports

WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso has been a major focal point of SmackDown these last few weeks, thanks to the superb work he has been doing alongside Roman Reigns and his brother Jey Uso. Outside the squared circle, he's just been arrested for yet another DUI.

TMZ reports that Jimmy Uso was arrested for DUI at 10:35 PM Monday in Pensacola, Florida, and they cite police reports of the incident in their article.

WWE's Jimmy Uso Arrested For DUI Again, Cops Say Wrestler Blew A .205https://t.co/jNcxTTdMvw — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) July 6, 2021

The report alleges that Jimmy Uso was observed running a red light and going 50 MPH in a 35 MPH zone by police officers, who then proceeded to arrest him and administer field sobriety tests after smelling alcohol on him.

Uso reportedly failed these tests and was arrested and taken to the station where he returned BAC breath test results of 0.202 and 0.205 — considerably above Florida's legal limit of 0.08.

Jimmy Uso has been arrested for a DUI previously, making this his second incident in as many years

Uso was previously arrested for a DUI in Florida in 2019, but he was found not guilty by a jury.

There was also another incident earlier in 2019 during which he allegedly squared up with police officers.

It remains to be seen how this latest arrest will affect Jimmy Uso or the ongoing storyline with Roman Reigns.

