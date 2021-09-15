"I was forced into the fire a little bit" - Big E discusses splitting from the New Day

The newly crowned WWE Champion Big E was on the "Champion's Edition" of WWE's the Bump this week. Big E spoke about how it felt to be separated from the New Day during the WWE Draft last year.

Big E said that the WWE Championship win meant more to him because Woods and Kofi joined in the celebration. Big E pointed out that it was a full circle for New Day since the faction had been split almost a year ago.

The Powerhouse of Positivity added that although the three friends were connected through podcasts and Zoom calls, he still missed being on the same show with Woods and Kofi.

“You know, obviously we talk ad nauseum about our love for each other and our brotherhood and how genuine it is. I missed those guys a lot. And of course, we were connected with the podcast, and seeing each other via Zoom but it's not the same. And seeing those guys on live events, it's not like I didn't get to see them at all. But man, we belong on the same show,” said Big E.

Big E continued that Woods and Kofi were his safety net. He stated that once he was put in a singles spot, there was no looking back for him and he was glad to have been given the opportunity.

“I was forced into the fire a little bit and now that safety net is gone and you're just out there and you have to prove yourself. I was glad I got the opportunity. We were at a certain point where we realized this is the situation. This is what it is and we're not gonna be able to change anything. So for us, it was important to make the best of it”, Big E added.

WWE @WWE



The New Day wants you to know that you are not alone. ❤️



Becoming #WWEChampion on the same day as the #NewDayPod episode discussing mental health alongside @TrueKofi @AustinCreedWins was very sentimental for @WWEBigE



The New Day wants you to know that you are not alone. ❤️



🎥 @WWETheBump https://t.co/9bfQdVv6IU

The biggest talking point of the WWE Draft last year was the New Day being split into RAW and SmackDown. While Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were drafted to the red brand, Big E remained on SmackDown. Woods and Kingston had just won the SmackDown Tag Titles and had to later trade their titles with the Street Profits for the Raw Tag Team Championships.

Big E wants big things for Xavier Woods

Big E stressed the need to celebrate accomplishments with friends. He mentioned how all three members of the New Day were cheerleaders for each other. The WWE champion also mentioned that Xavier Woods was coming to his own in the WWE.

Big E revealed that Woods had his eye on the KIng of the Ring tournament and hoped for big things for his New Day stablemate in the coming months.

Do you agree with Big E? Did his singles career take off after separating from the New Day? Sound off below.

Edited by Arjun