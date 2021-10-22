Paul Heyman may be WWE's most intriguing character right now

It's very rare for a manager to steal the spotlight from two of wrestling's biggest superstars, but Paul Heyman has done that very thing.

At WWE's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, the main event featured two of the promotion's biggest names - Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

The Tribal Chief would once again emerge on top, but it was Heyman that the fans should acknowledge. He has been the key figure in this rivalry, which looks like it's not quite over yet.

Heyman's presence and persona is what has made this conflict so crucial to the WWE Universe.

forbes.com/sites/alfredko… Roman Reigns won with outside interference and Paul Heyman is still conflicted. The perfect ending to a feud that needs to continue. #WWECrownJewel Roman Reigns won with outside interference and Paul Heyman is still conflicted. The perfect ending to a feud that needs to continue. #WWECrownJewel

In a story that could not have ended any more perfectly, Heyman appeared to throw the title belt in the ring to help his former protege win. But he pulled it off perfectly, as he left the audience wondering where his allegiance truly is. It was another superb move by one of the most brilliant minds in wrestling history.

Throughout his career, Heyman has pretty much done it all. At times he's been a manager, announcer, promoter, booker, and (yes) even an in-ring performer.

While Heyman made his name as the manager of The Dangerous Alliance, the godfather of ECW, and the mentor of several performers, he may be at his very best as a performer right now. He's easily one of the best talkers in the business and still knows how to throw gasoline on the fire when it's time to stoke it.

WWE Crown Jewel proved once again that Paul Heyman is incredible at getting a reaction from the crowd. He played his role perfectly and continued to string along with the best storyline the promotion currently has going on right now.

CONNER🇨🇦 @VancityConner Paul Heyman being torn at ringside and not knowing who to give the Universal Title to adds so much more to this match.Fantastic storytelling. #WWECrownJewel Paul Heyman being torn at ringside and not knowing who to give the Universal Title to adds so much more to this match.Fantastic storytelling.#WWECrownJewel https://t.co/3OsRS1dTcA

While he may have his detractors, there is no doubting that Heyman will go down as a true genius in terms of the psychology of the wrestling business. He understands how to grab the crowd in the palm of his hands, hold them there, and let them go... just when the time is right. That's a gift that not many people have.

While we can't be sure what will become of this storyline, one thing is for certain: Paul Heyman will be at the center of it, and he will entertain us the whole way. He's proven that time and time and continues to do so to this day.

What do you think of Paul Heyman's role in the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar rivalry? What do you think his motives were when he threw the WWE Universal title belt in the ring at Crown Jewel? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

